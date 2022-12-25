中英對照讀新聞》Mexico declares Otomi site first ancient monument in a decade墨西哥宣布10年來第一個原住民奧托米古代遺跡

墨西哥將一個千年之久的原住民奧托米遺址列為考古區域。（路透）

2022/12/25 05:30

◎林雨萱

An ancient Mexican site more than 1,000 years old has been declared the country’s first archaeological zone in a decade.

一個超過千年的古老墨西哥遺址已經被宣布為這個國家10年來第一個考古區。

Cañada de la Virgen, the modern name of an ancient Otomi ceremonial center, is located near the picturesque mountain town and tourist destination of San Miguel de Allende.

聖女峽谷是古老的奧托米儀式中心的現代名稱，它位於風景如畫的山城和觀光景點聖米格爾德阿連德附近。

The pre-Hispanic site features a large stone temple complex and other structures, many aligned with astronomical bodies, and is believed to have reached its peak around 600-900 AD, contemporaneous with dozens of major Maya cites.

這個前西班牙的遺址以巨大石廟群和其他建築物為特色，其中許多與天體對齊排列，被認為在西元600至900年達到顛峰，與數十個主要的馬雅城市同時存在。

INAH stressed that the site’s designation as a protected archeological monument is a first under the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

墨西哥國家文物總局強調，這是總統安德烈斯．曼努埃爾．羅培茲．歐布拉多政府任內第一個被指定為受保護考古遺跡的遺址。

INAH added that past archaeological digs at Cañada de la Virgen have revealed artifacts from both the Pacific and Atlantic coasts, suggesting it was located along a major trading route.

墨西哥國家文物總局補充說，過去在聖女峽谷的考古挖掘中發現來自太平洋和大西洋沿岸的器物，顯示它位於一條主要貿易路線上。

新聞辭典

archaeological：形容詞，考古學的。例句：It’s the most remarkable archaeological site in Italy.（這是義大利最著名的考古遺址。）

artifact：名詞，人工製品、工藝品、文物。例句：The artifact I found in my backyard is an Indian arrowhead.（在我家後院發現的手工藝品是一個印地安人的箭頭。）

contemporaneous：形容詞，同時期的。例句：The two wars were contemporaneous.（這2次戰爭發生在同個時期。）

