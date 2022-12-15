中英對照讀新聞》Detroit giant slide reopens to brave and curious 底特律巨型溜滑梯向勇敢、好奇者重新開放

底特律一座巨型溜滑梯廣受當地民眾關注。（美聯社檔案照）

A giant slide in Detroit reopened to people willing to see if its modified surface was a bit tamer, days after video went viral of riders getting bounced around on the bumpy ramp.

底特律一座巨型溜滑梯，已向有意測試改造後的表面是否更安全無害的民眾重新開放。在開放的幾天前，試玩者在起伏的斜坡上四處彈跳的影片受到關注。

The Department of Natural Resources scrubbed the surface at Belle Isle state park, sprayed water and advised riders to lean forward in their burlap sack. Indeed, some people found the slide more comfortable than it had been.

自然資源部擦洗貝爾島公園溜滑梯的表面、在上頭噴水，並建議民眾在玩時套上麻袋、傾身向前。事實上，部分民眾也發現溜滑梯比以前更舒服了。

WDIV-TV reporter Nick Monacelli told viewers in a live report that the slide was slower. "It helps," he said of adding water. "I still don’t get it, the friction, but it helps."

WDIV-TV電視台記者尼克．摩納切利在現場報導中向觀眾表示，這座溜滑梯的滑速已變慢。他針對噴水一舉表示：「這有幫助，我還是不懂為什麼，關於摩擦力，但確實有幫助。」

The slide not only earned a mention on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" but also inspired Detroit rapper Gerald Allen to write a song.（AP）

這座溜滑梯不僅在脫口秀「吉米夜現場！」被提及，還啟發底特律饒舌歌手傑拉德．艾倫寫了一首歌。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

tame：形容詞，溫順的、安全無害的。例句：These hippopotami are tame and will not hurt people.（這些河馬很溫馴，不會傷害人。）

bounce：動詞，（球）彈起；（人）跳躍。例句：At hearing the doorbell rang, she bounced out of her room.（一聽到門鈴響，她就衝出房間。）

bumpy：形容詞，顛簸的、崎嶇不平的。例句：Every road and street in the town is unbelievably bumpy.（這個鎮的大街小巷都難以置信地顛簸。）

