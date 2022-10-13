中英對照讀新聞》Guilty! Law school sends out erroneous admissions emails （我們的疏失！法律學院寄出錯誤的入學通知電郵）

位於麻州波士頓的東北大學。（法新社檔案照）

2022/10/13 05:30

◎孫宇青

The Northeastern University School of Law in Boston, Massachusetts, said in a statement it’s guilty of accidentally sending acceptance emails to former and current applicants.

麻薩諸塞州波士頓的東北大學法律學院在聲明中表示，他們犯下疏失，意外寄送錄取通知書電子郵件給歷屆及當屆的申請人。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The School blamed a "technical error" for the glitch, saying the erroneous emails went to more than 200 people who applied for admission starting next fall, as well as to nearly 4,000 former applicants, some of whom are already enrolled.

該院將這個疏失歸咎於「技術性失誤」，坦言錯誤的電郵已寄給預定明年秋季入學的200多名申請人，以及近4000名歷屆申請人，其中還有人已註冊入學。

Lakisha Papoutsakis, a single mother, who received the acceptance email, said that she has dreamed of going to law school since she was a child.

收到入學通知的單親媽媽拉奇莎‧帕波薩琪斯說，她從小就憧憬進入法學院就讀。

She shared the good news with her loved ones before noticing the follow-up email. "I was like, ’Oh my God this is so amazing,’ and then it was like, ’Oh no, sorry, April Fool’s Day,’" she said.（AP）

她跟親愛的人們分享喜訊後，才注意到後續的電郵。她說：「我本來心想，『我的天啊，這太驚喜了』，然後又覺得，『喔不，真遺憾，這是愚人節吧』。」（美聯社）

新聞辭典

glitch：名詞，小差錯、小故障。例句：My new iPhone has been plagued with glitches since its launch.（我的新蘋果手機自開機以來不斷出現小故障。）

erroneous：形容詞，錯誤的。例句：The event led him to leave an erroneous impression on her.（這起事件使他對她留下錯誤的印象。）

enroll：動詞，註冊、參加。例句：He is enrolled as a night school student.（他註冊成為夜間部學生。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法