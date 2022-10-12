中英對照讀新聞》17-year-old pilot sets record for solo flight around world 17歲飛行員創下獨自環繞世界飛行紀錄

羅瑟福8月24日駕機降落保加利亞後，拿著金氏世界紀錄證書與他創下紀錄的飛機合影。（路透）

2022/10/12 05:30

◎管淑平

A 17-year-old pilot became the youngest person to fly solo around the world in a small aircraft after he landed on Wednesday in Bulgaria, where his journey kicked off five months ago.

一名17歲的飛行員週三降落在保加利亞，成為獨自駕駛小飛機環繞世界最年輕的人；保加利亞也是他5個月前展開這趟旅程的地方。

Mack Rutherford, a Belgian-British dual national, landed on an airstrip west of Bulgaria’s capital, Sofia, to complete his task and to claim two Guinness World Records.

擁有英國—比利時雙重國籍的麥克．羅瑟福降落在保加利亞首都索非亞西邊一處簡易機場跑道，完成他的任務，並且取得兩項金氏世界紀錄。

Along with becoming the youngest person to fly around the world by himself, Rutherford is the youngest person to circumnavigate the globe in a microlight plane.

羅瑟福同時成為自己駕機環球最年輕的人，以及駕駛超輕型小飛機環繞世界最年輕的人。

Rutherford said he hoped his achievement would inspire young people to pursue their dreams. (AP)

羅瑟福說，他希望他的成就會啟發年輕人追求他們的夢想。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

kick off：片語，（比賽、事情）開始（發生）；突然生氣。例句：The game kicked off at six o’clock.（這場比賽在六點開始。）

circumnavigate：動詞，環繞；繞行、避開。例句：They are going to circumnavigate the world in canoes.（他們將乘獨木舟環繞世界。）

pursue：動詞，追捕，追究；從事或追求（一項計畫）。例句：He plans to pursue a career in the media.（他打算投身媒體業。）

