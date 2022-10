中英對照讀新聞》17-year-old pilot sets record for solo flight around world 17歲飛行員創下獨自環繞世界飛行紀錄

羅瑟福8月24日駕機降落保加利亞後,拿著金氏世界紀錄證書與他創下紀錄的飛機合影。(路透)

2022/10/12 05:30

◎管淑平

A 17-year-old pilot became the youngest person to fly solo around the world in a small aircraft after he landed on Wednesday in Bulgaria, where his journey kicked off five months ago.

一名17歲的飛行員週三降落在保加利亞,成為獨自駕駛小飛機環繞世界最年輕的人;保加利亞也是他5個月前展開這趟旅程的地方。

Mack Rutherford, a Belgian-British dual national, landed on an airstrip west of Bulgaria’s capital, Sofia, to complete his task and to claim two Guinness World Records.

擁有英國—比利時雙重國籍的麥克.羅瑟福降落在保加利亞首都索非亞西邊一處簡易機場跑道,完成他的任務,並且取得兩項金氏世界紀錄。

Along with becoming the youngest person to fly around the world by himself, Rutherford is the youngest person to circumnavigate the globe in a microlight plane.

羅瑟福同時成為自己駕機環球最年輕的人,以及駕駛超輕型小飛機環繞世界最年輕的人。

Rutherford said he hoped his achievement would inspire young people to pursue their dreams. (AP)

羅瑟福說,他希望他的成就會啟發年輕人追求他們的夢想。(美聯社)

新聞辭典

kick off:片語,(比賽、事情)開始(發生);突然生氣。例句:The game kicked off at six o’clock.(這場比賽在六點開始。)

circumnavigate:動詞,環繞;繞行、避開。例句:They are going to circumnavigate the world in canoes.(他們將乘獨木舟環繞世界。)

pursue:動詞,追捕,追究;從事或追求(一項計畫)。例句:He plans to pursue a career in the media.(他打算投身媒體業。)

