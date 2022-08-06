中英對照讀新聞》Ajax ban signs asking players for their shirts 阿賈克斯禁止向球員索討球衣的標語

埃因霍溫足球俱樂部7月30日在阿姆斯特丹的約翰．克魯伊夫足球場擊敗阿賈克斯足球俱樂部後，球員慶祝勝利。（歐新社）

2022/08/06 05:30

◎周虹汶

Ajax Amsterdam have banned fans from bringing signs into Johan Cruyff Arena asking players for their shirts after matches, Dutch media reported on Tuesday.

荷蘭媒體週二報導，阿姆斯特丹阿賈克斯足球俱樂部已經禁止球迷在比賽結束後，攜帶標語進入約翰．克魯伊夫足球場，向球員索討球衣。

The club have told the Ajax supporters association that they had noticed an increasing number of such signs at games, mostly being held by children.

該俱樂部告訴阿賈克斯支持者協會，他們已經注意到在比賽中出現越來越多的標語，大多數是由兒童持有。

It was no longer possible for the players to fulfil all the requests and when players walked by without handing over a shirt they were often criticised as arrogant, the club said.

該俱樂部說，球員不再可能滿足所有的要求，當球員走過球場而沒有遞出球衣時，他們常被批評為傲慢。

The cardboard being used also posed a fire hazard, the club said, and several signs were confiscated on Saturday when the stadium hosted the season-opening Super Cup match between Ajax and PSV Eindhoven.

該俱樂部說，使用的這些紙牌也構成火災隱患，週六當該體育場舉辦當季開幕的超級杯阿賈克斯與埃因霍溫的比賽時，有多個標語遭到沒收。

新聞辭典

fulfill（fulfill）：動詞，履行、完成、實現。例句：I always wanted to be a veterinarian, so I decided to fulfill that dream.（我一直夢想成為獸醫，所以我決定實現這個夢想。）

arrogant：形容詞，傲慢的、自大的、目中無人的。例句：I have never approved of arrogant behavior.（我從來沒有贊同過傲慢的行為。）

hazard：名詞，危險、風險、偶然、孤注一擲。例句：Polluted water sources are a hazard to wildlife.（受到污染的水源對野生動物是個危害）

