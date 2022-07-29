中英對照讀新聞》Flamingo No. 492 Is Still on the Run 17 Years Later 編號492火鶴17年後依然在逃

17年前從美國堪薩斯州1家動物園脫逃的1隻火鶴，據信迄今仍存活於德州野外。圖為2002年12月拍攝的華府國家動物園的火鶴。（法新社）

2022/07/29 05:30

◎張沛元

A fisherman’s sighting in March confirmed that a flamingo that fled a Kansas zoo in 2005 has defied the odds to live a Pixar-worthy life in the wilds of Texas.

今年3月1名漁夫的目擊證實，1隻在2005年逃離（美國）堪薩斯州的1家動物園的火鶴已化不可能為可能，在德州的野外過著值得拍成皮克斯動畫片的生活。

It served as confirmation that No. 492, estimated to be about 20 years old, is still persevering despite striking out on its own.

該目擊證實，儘管得自力求生，這隻編號492、估計約20歲的火鶴仍堅持不懈。

Its journey would fit snugly into a Pixar movie script.

牠的旅程非常適合改編成皮克斯動畫的劇本。

On a windy day in Wichita, Kan., in 2005, No. 492 made its escape.

2005年，堪薩斯州威奇塔的某個起風的日子，編號492成功脫逃。

The workers at Sedgwick County Zoo had forgotten to clip the African flamingo’s wings, a maintenance that keeps the beloved birds from flying away into the dangerous world outside.

塞奇威克郡動物園的工作人員忘了幫這隻非洲火鶴剪羽，這是一種避免心愛的鳥飛到外頭危險的世界的養護之道。

新聞辭典

defy the odds：慣用語，指想辦法做到了原本被認為不可能做到的事，排除萬難，挑戰不可能。defy，動詞，違抗...挑戰；odds，名詞，可能性，機會。例句： The toddler defied the odds and recovered from coronavirus, much to his doctor’s and parents’ astonishment.（令醫生與父母驚訝的是，這名武漢肺炎確診的學步期小男童化不可能為可能地康復了。）

striking out on one’s own：慣用語，自立、獨立去追尋某事。例句：He was forced to leave the family business and decided to strike out on his own.（他被逼離開家族事業並決定自行打拼。）

make one’s escape：片語，成功脫逃。

