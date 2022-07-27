中英對照讀新聞》Tokyo June heatwave worst since 1875 as power supply creaks under strain （東京自1875年以來最嚴重6月熱浪 電力供應難以負荷）

東京街頭的路人。（路透檔案照）

◎管淑平

Japan baked under scorching temperatures for a fourth successive day on Tuesday, as the capital’s heat broke nearly 150-year-old records for June and authorities warned power supply remained tight enough to raise the spectre of cuts.

日本週二連續第4天受炙熱高溫所苦，首善之地打破將近150年來的6月高溫紀錄，政府警告電力供應依然吃緊，增加斷電之虞。

Temperatures in Tokyo hit 35.1 C by 1 p.m local time on Tuesday. For a second day, authorities asked consumers in the Tokyo area to conserve electricity to avoid a looming power cut - but in moderation.

東京氣溫在週二下午1點達到攝氏35.1度。政府連續第二天要求東京地區用戶節約用電—但是適度地—以避免可能的斷電。

"Apparently there are some elderly people who have turned off their air conditioners because we are asking people to save energy, but please - it’s this hot - don’t hesitate about cooling off," trade and industry minister Koichi Hagiuda told a news conference. (Reuters)

經濟產業大臣萩生田光一在記者會上說，「顯然有一些老人因為我們要求民眾節約能源而關掉空調，但是，拜託，天氣這麼熱，請不要猶豫涼快一下」。（路透）

新聞辭典

creak under the strain：片語，因負擔過重難以維持應有效率。例句：The antiquated system is creaking under the strain.（這套老舊的系統不堪負荷。）

bake：動詞，感到很熱。例句：American’s west coast is baking in a heatwave.（美國西岸正受熱浪所苦。）

raise the spectre of something：片語，使人們意識到或擔心不愉快、負面之事可能即將發生。例句：Increased drought has raised the spectre of food shortages.（乾旱惡化令人擔心糧食恐有短缺之虞。）

