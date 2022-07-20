中英對照讀新聞》Afghan quake survivors without food and shelter as aid trickles in（援助緩慢進入 阿富汗地震倖存者缺糧缺避難處）

阿富汗巴克迪卡省（Paktika）居民6月23日在強震過後，站在已成殘磚廢瓦的住家前看管僅存的財物。（法新社）

2022/07/20 05:30

◎管淑平

Aid trickled to devastated villages in remote parts of Afghanistan Friday but thousands of people remain with little food, shelter and water three days after the country’s deadliest earthquake in decades.

週五援助緩慢送進阿富汗偏遠地區在地震中受創的村莊，但在這場阿富汗數十年來死傷最嚴重的地震發生後3天，數千人仍然缺少糧食、避難處和飲水。

Wednesday’s 5.9-magnitude quake struck hardest in the rugged east along the border with Pakistan, as people slept, killing more than 1,000 and leaving thousands more homeless.

沿著巴基斯坦邊境的崎嶇東部，在週三發生的規模5.9地震中受創最嚴重，地震在大家睡覺時來襲，造成超過1000人死亡，數千人無家可歸。

The area was still being roiled by aftershocks that were sending frightened locals scurrying from whatever shelter they had sought in badly damaged dwellings.

該地區仍受餘震震動，讓擔心害怕的地方民眾，從他們在嚴重受損住宅中所能找到的任何避難之處，急急忙忙跑出來。

AFP saw seven trucks from the United Nations World Food Programme trundle into the village of Wuchkai Friday morning to distribute tents and emergency rations. (AFP)

法新社看到7輛聯合國世界糧食計畫署的卡車，週五上午緩慢駛進武奇凱村，發放帳篷和緊急配給物資。（法新社）

新聞辭典

trickle：動詞，水涓滴而下；緩慢而零星的行動（進入、離開等）。例句：The audience are trickling in.（觀眾正陸續進場。）

scurry：動詞，匆忙地跑。I just saw a mouse scurried across the street.（我剛看見一隻老鼠匆匆竄過街道。）

trundle：動詞，緩慢（通常帶有困難地）移動。例句：An old truck trundles along a muddy road.（一輛老卡車緩慢地行駛在泥濘的路上。）

