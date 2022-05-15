中英對照讀新聞》Back in school at 98, Kenyan woman sets example for next generation 在98歲重返校園，肯亞婦人為下一代豎立榜樣

98歲的肯亞婦人希特奈1月25日與同班同學一起上6年級課程。（路透）

2022/05/15 05:30

◎周虹汶

In a stone classroom in rural Kenya’s Rift Valley, Priscilla Sitienei, who turns 99 on Friday, takes notes alongside fellow pupils who are all more than eight decades younger than her.

在肯亞大裂谷鄉間一處石造教室內，週五滿99歲的普里席拉．希特奈與年紀小她80多歲的所有同班同學正一起作筆記。

Dressed in the school uniform of grey dress and green sweater, Sitienei said she went back to class to set a good example for her great grandchildren and to pursue a new career.

穿著學校制服灰裙和綠色毛衣的希特奈說，她回到課堂是要為她的曾孫們豎立一個好榜樣，同時追求新生涯。

"I would like to become a doctor because I used to be a midwife," she told Reuters, adding that her children were supportive of her decision.

她告訴路透，「我想要當一位醫生，因為我曾是助產士」，並補充說，她的孩子們支持她的決定。

The government of the East African country began subsidising the cost of primary schooling in 2003, allowing some older members of society who had missed out on education in their younger days to revive their dreams.

這個東非國家的政府在2003年開始補助上小學的花費，使得一些在年輕時錯失教育的社會中年紀較長的人能夠重振夢想。

新聞辭典

midwife：名詞，助產士、接生婆、促成者。例句：A midwife is a health professional who cares for mothers and newborns around childbirth, a specialization known as midwifery.（助產士是在分娩時照料母親和新生兒的醫療專業人員，此一專業被稱為助產學。）

schooling：名詞，學校教育。例句：The money would assist in taking care of her schooling.（這筆錢將有助於照顧她的學業。）

miss out：片語動詞，錯失、錯過。例句：Some people miss out on benefits because they wrongly assume they cannot claim anything when they are working.（一些民眾錯過福利，因為他們誤認為還有工作時不能有任何申請。）

