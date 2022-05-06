中英對照讀新聞》The couple who travel the world house sitting 靠幫人看顧房子環遊世界的夫妻

一對英國中年夫婦環遊世界時，靠幫人照顧房子與寵物換取免費住宿。圖為2人在澳洲雪梨幫人照顧房子與寵物。（取自臉書社團The Global Pet Sitters）

2022/05/06 05:30

◎張沛元

Traveling around the world while staying in other people’s homes for free might sound too good to be true. But a semi-retired couple from Norfolk, England have managed to do just that.

免費住在別人家裡同時又環遊世界，聽起來似乎好到令人難以置信。但一對來自英格蘭諾福克的半退休夫妻，想辦法做到這一點。

Jonathan and Julie Ashworth, who are both in their 50s, sold their home back in 2017 and now spend their days globetrotting while looking after other people’s houses, and pets, in exchange for free accommodation.

50幾歲的強納森與茱莉‧艾許沃早在2017年就把房子賣了，如今過著在環遊世界的同時，看顧別人的房子與寵物，以換取免費住宿的日子。

The couple’s house sitting adventures have taken them to destinations such as France, Thailand, Australia, Spain and California, as well as around much of the UK.

這對夫妻幫人看顧房子的冒險之旅，讓他們造訪過許多目的地，像是法國、泰國、澳洲、西班牙與美國加州，還有英國的大部分地區。

They’ve stayed in an array of homes, including villas and country houses, and have cared for numerous cats and dogs, as well as horses, chickens, hamsters, rabbits, a kunekune pig and even a tortoise.

他們住過各式各樣的住家，包括別墅與鄉間屋，也照顧過無數的貓狗，還有馬、雞、倉鼠、兔子、一頭酷你酷你豬，甚至還有一隻陸龜。

新聞辭典

too good to be true：慣用語，好到不像是真的，好到令人難以置信。too...to（太…以致於不）衍生而來。例句：The job offer you mentioned sounds too good to be true.（你提到的那個工作機會，好到令人難以置信。）

look after someone/somethiing：慣用語，照看，照顧，看管。例句：Who’s looking after the cat while we’re away?（我們不在時，誰來照顧貓？）

in exchange (for someone or something)：片語，交換。

