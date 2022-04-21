中英對照讀新聞》Florida man saw ’Spider-Man: No Way Home’ 292 times in theaters 佛羅里達州男子在電影院看了292次《蜘蛛人：無家日》

《蜘蛛人：無家日》上映後好評如潮。（美聯社檔案照）

2022/04/21 05:30

◎孫宇青

A super hero super fan in Florida recaptured a Guinness World Records title when he went to see Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters 292 times.

佛羅里達州一名超級英雄的超級粉絲去電影院看了292次的《蜘蛛人：無家日》，重新奪回金氏世界紀錄保持人頭銜。

Ramiro Alanis originally earned the Guinness title in 2019, when he attended 191 screenings of Avengers: Endgame, but his record was broken in 2021 when Arnaud Klein went to see Kaamelott: First Instalment 204 times.

拉米羅‧阿蘭尼斯最早在2019年贏得金氏世界紀錄，當時他看了191次的《復仇者聯盟：終局之戰》，但紀錄在2021年被看了《卡美洛：第一部曲》204次的阿諾‧克萊因打破。

Guinness confirmed Alanis recaptured the record when he attended 292 showings of the latest Spider-Man film between Dec. 16, 2021, and March 15, 2022.

金氏世界紀錄證實，阿蘭尼斯在2021年12月16日至2022年3月15日間，共看了最新的蜘蛛人電影292次，重奪這項紀錄殊榮。

Alanis said he is hoping the high number will keep his title safe.

阿蘭尼斯說，他希望這麼高的觀看次數足以捍衛頭銜。

Guinness’s rules required Alanis to remain in his seat with his attention on the screen for the entire film, including the credits. He was not allowed to look at his phone or take bathroom breaks during the showings.（UPI）

金氏世界紀錄規則要求阿蘭尼斯坐在椅子上專心觀賞整部電影，包括幕後人員介紹。在播映期間，他不能看手機或上廁所。（合眾國際社）

新聞辭典

screening：名詞，電影放映。例句：There will be only one screening of the film today.（這部電影今天只放映1次。）

endgame：名詞，殘局；最後階段。例句：Both players were exhausted in the endgame.（2名選手到賽末都精疲力盡。）

credit：名詞，演職人員字幕。例句：He always stays until the credits end when watching a movie.（他看電影時總會待到幕後人員介紹播畢。）

