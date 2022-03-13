中英對照讀新聞》Lviv locals making ‘Czech hedgehogs’to scupper Russian tanks 利維夫當地民眾製作「捷克刺蝟」來挫敗俄國坦克

烏克蘭首都基輔的烏國軍人站在防禦坦克攻擊的「捷克刺蝟」障礙物後方。（歐新社）

2022/03/13 05:30

◎周虹汶

A group of men in the western Ukraine city of Lviv are helping the war effort against Russian invaders by producing home-made anti-tank obstacles, from tutorials found in the internet.

在烏克蘭西部城市利維夫的一群男子正在幫助對抗俄國入侵者的戰爭努力，透過在網際網路上找到的教材，生產自製的反坦克障礙物。

"On the first day (of the invasion), my brother came to me and said:‘Listen, we need anti-tank obstacles’," explained Tarass Filipchak, a 30-something local with a long red beard, looking half hipster and half lumberjack.

在入侵的第一天，我的兄弟來找我並說：「聽著，我們需要反坦克障礙物」，30多歲的當地人塔拉斯．菲利浦洽克解釋說。他蓄著一把長長的紅色鬍鬚，看起來像是文青，又像是伐木工。

He was building a house in Lviv, the biggest city in western Ukraine, and found that some of the building materials would come in handy to produce the "Czech hedgehog" anti-tank obstacles, which were used in several countries during World War II.

他正在烏克蘭西部最大的城市利維夫蓋房子，發現一些建材在製造反坦克障礙物「捷克刺蝟」時可以派上用場，這種障礙物在第二次世界大戰期間被許多國家使用。

Filipchak posted messages on Facebook or Instagram and then "friends, acquaintances, even people we don’t know" came to bring them what they needed or to lend a hand, he told AFP.

菲利浦洽克在臉書和 Instagram上張貼訊息，接著「朋友、舊識，甚至是我們不認識的人們」都前來帶給他們所需的東西，或是助一臂之力，他告訴法新社。

新聞辭典

scupper：動詞，使船隻沉沒、導致…失敗、擊潰。例句： Now Russia is raising new demands that could scupper the whole treaty.（如今俄國正提出新要求，恐導致整個條約失敗）

tutorial：名詞，教本、指導書、指導時間。例句：An online tutorial is provided.（提供了一個線上教本。）

come in handy ：派上用場。例句：Maybe they’ll come in handy when you’re on vacation too!（也許他們在你渡假時會派上用場。）

