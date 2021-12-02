中英對照讀新聞》Street dogs find homes, vocations after being rescued by Mexican army 墨西哥士兵拯救的流浪犬找到新家和新使命

墨西哥軍方負責管理的流浪犬收容所。（路透資料照）

◎孫宇青

An unoccupied kindergarten building has been transformed into a shelter for street dogs in Zumpango de Ocampo, on the outskirts of Mexico City.

在墨西哥城郊區松潘哥迪奧康柏市，一棟荒廢的幼兒園被改造成流浪犬的收容所。

The Doggies of Santa Lucia shelter run by the Mexican army was set up after a nearby new airport’s architects and workers noticed a large number of stray dogs wandering near the construction site.

墨西哥軍隊管理的聖塔露西亞狗狗收容所，是在附近一座新機場的建築師和工人注意到工地附近有為數眾多的流浪狗徘徊後才成立的。

"The shelter’s objective is to give the dogs a temporary home and to adapt them to live with humans and other dogs so they can be adopted by a family," said Second Lieutenant Carla Medellin, a veterinarian.

身為獸醫的少尉卡拉．梅德林說：「收容所的目標是給狗狗一個暫時的家，讓牠們適應與人類和其他狗狗生活，之後可以被家庭收養。」

Not all dogs that arrive at the shelter are intended for adoption. Specialists and veterinarians will also look for dogs that can work at the airport by detecting COVID-19 patients or even drugs.（Reuters）

不是所有來到收容所的狗狗都將被收養。專家和獸醫也將尋找可以在機場工作，幫忙篩檢COVID-19患者、甚至藥物的狗狗。（路透）

新聞辭典

vocation：名詞，職業；使命。例句：Bakery is her true vocation.（烘焙是她真正的使命。）

unoccupied：形容詞，空著的。例句：There is no unoccupied seat tonight.（今晚座無虛席。）

architect：名詞，建築師；創造者。例句：We will hire a well-known architect for the new building.（我們會聘用知名建築師來打造新大樓。）

