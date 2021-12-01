中英對照讀新聞》Russian says he dressed as doctor to tend to grandmother in COVID ward 俄羅斯人說他打扮成醫師照顧在新冠病房裡的祖母

俄羅斯下諾佛哥羅州一家醫院加護病房醫護人員照料武肺病人。（美聯社檔案照，照片中人物與當事人無關。）

2021/12/01 05:30

◎管淑平

Worried that hospital staff were neglecting his ailing grandmother in a Siberian COVID-19 ward, a Russian man said he sneaked in disguised as a doctor to look after her himself.

一名俄羅斯男子說，他因為擔心醫院人員疏於照料住在西伯利亞一間新型冠狀病毒病病房的生病祖母，就假扮成醫生，溜進病房親自照顧她。

Sergei, who declined to give his surname, told Rain TV in an interview broadcast on Thursday that he donned protective clothing and walked into the hospital ward in the city of Tomsk last week where he looked after his grandmother for three days.

拒絕透露姓氏的塞爾蓋，在週四播出的訪問中向Rain電視台表示，他上週穿著防護衣，走進位於托木斯克的那間醫院病房，照顧他祖母3天。

Sergei confirmed his comments to the TV channel in a phone interview with Reuters on Friday. He also shared footage of what he said was him tending to his elderly grandmother in hospital.

塞爾蓋週五接受路透電話訪問，證實他向該電視台所說的內容，並提供據說是他在醫院照料年邁祖母的影片。

Local authorities in Tomsk said they were investigating his complaints. (Reuters)

托木斯克當地政府說，他們正在調查這名男子的不滿。（路透）

新聞辭典

sneak：動詞，偷偷地走，潛入。例句：I sneaked in through the back door.（我從後門偷偷溜進去。）

look after：片語，照料，看管。例句：He is old enough to look after himself.（他已經夠大可以照顧自己。）

neglect：動詞，忽視，疏忽照顧。例句：He was accused of neglecting his duty.（他被指控怠忽職守。）

