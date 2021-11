中英對照讀新聞》Salon owner sells business for $1 to worthy employee 美髮沙龍老闆以1美元把店賣給「值得」的員工

康乃狄克州一間美髮沙龍的老闆,將愛店留給愛徒。示意圖,與新聞事件無關。(路透資料照)

2021/11/25 05:30

◎孫宇青

Salon owner Pio Imperati in New Haven, Connecticut, took a chance and hired hairstylist Kathy Moura right out of technical high school 15 years ago. It has worked out so well that Imperati sold her his venerable business for $1.

15年前,康乃狄克州新海芬的美髮沙龍店老闆皮歐‧英佩芮堤,冒險聘用剛從高職畢業的髮型師凱希‧莫拉。此舉非常成功,英佩芮堤順勢把深獲愛戴的店以1美元賣給莫拉。

請繼續往下閱讀...

While Moura will pay rent to Imperati, she avoids a charge that can run into the tens of thousands of dollars to purchase a salon for the equipment, supplies and clientele.

儘管莫拉仍須付店租給英佩芮堤,但免去了上看數萬美元的沙龍設備、貨品和客源等費用。

Imperati, 79, is now working there as an independent contractor. "Eventually, it was a dream of mine come true to be able to turn the salon over to someone worthy," he said.

79歲的英佩芮堤現以獨立約聘身份在店裡工作。他說:「最終是我的夢想成真,把沙龍交給一個值得的人。」

Moura, 32, recalled that when she finished school, "no one would hire me because I didn’t have any experience." She called a teacher for help and was given Imperati’s phone number. He and his wife gave her a tryout and eventually hired her.(AP)

32歲的莫拉回想自己畢業時,「沒人想請我,因為我毫無經驗。」於是她打電話給一位老師求援,拿到英佩芮堤的電話號碼。英佩芮堤夫婦讓她做了一段試用期,最後聘用她。(美聯社)

新聞辭典

take a chance:片語,冒險。例句:I suggest you not take a chance with the odd flavor.(我勸你不要冒險嘗試這個奇特的口味。)

venerable:形容詞,令人尊敬的。例句:He is a venerable old man here.(他是這一帶德高望重的長者。)

tryout:名詞,試用。例句:She survived the tryout and won the position.(她通過試用期,得到這個職位。)

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法