中英對照讀新聞》Salon owner sells business for $1 to worthy employee 美髮沙龍老闆以1美元把店賣給「值得」的員工

2021/11/25 05:30

◎孫宇青

Salon owner Pio Imperati in New Haven, Connecticut, took a chance and hired hairstylist Kathy Moura right out of technical high school 15 years ago. It has worked out so well that Imperati sold her his venerable business for $1.

15年前，康乃狄克州新海芬的美髮沙龍店老闆皮歐‧英佩芮堤，冒險聘用剛從高職畢業的髮型師凱希‧莫拉。此舉非常成功，英佩芮堤順勢把深獲愛戴的店以1美元賣給莫拉。

While Moura will pay rent to Imperati, she avoids a charge that can run into the tens of thousands of dollars to purchase a salon for the equipment, supplies and clientele.

儘管莫拉仍須付店租給英佩芮堤，但免去了上看數萬美元的沙龍設備、貨品和客源等費用。

Imperati, 79, is now working there as an independent contractor. "Eventually, it was a dream of mine come true to be able to turn the salon over to someone worthy," he said.

79歲的英佩芮堤現以獨立約聘身份在店裡工作。他說：「最終是我的夢想成真，把沙龍交給一個值得的人。」

Moura, 32, recalled that when she finished school, "no one would hire me because I didn’t have any experience." She called a teacher for help and was given Imperati’s phone number. He and his wife gave her a tryout and eventually hired her.（AP）

32歲的莫拉回想自己畢業時，「沒人想請我，因為我毫無經驗。」於是她打電話給一位老師求援，拿到英佩芮堤的電話號碼。英佩芮堤夫婦讓她做了一段試用期，最後聘用她。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

take a chance：片語，冒險。例句：I suggest you not take a chance with the odd flavor.（我勸你不要冒險嘗試這個奇特的口味。）

venerable：形容詞，令人尊敬的。例句：He is a venerable old man here.（他是這一帶德高望重的長者。）

tryout：名詞，試用。例句：She survived the tryout and won the position.（她通過試用期，得到這個職位。）

