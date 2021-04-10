《中英對照讀新聞》Rhode Island’s runaway steer has been recaptured羅德島逃跑的公牛被抓回家了

行經美國加州巴頓威洛郊區的五號州際公路旁2日有隻黃牛。僅供示意，與本報導內容無直接關聯。（法新社）

2021/04/10 05:30

◎周虹汶

A steer that has been on the lam for nearly two months after escaping while on the way to a Rhode Island slaughterhouse was finally corralled Friday morning, police said.

警方說，一頭公牛在前往羅德島一處屠宰場途中逃跑，在逃將近2個月後，週五早上終於被抓進圍欄。

The beefy, 680-kilogram fugitive was captured unharmed in Johnston by its owner and returned to a Connecticut farm.

這頭壯碩重達680公斤的逃犯，在約翰斯頓鎮毫髮無傷被主人擄獲，回到康乃狄克州一處農場。

The steer took off Feb. 4 when a wholesaler lost control of it outside Rhode Island Beef & Veal in Johnston.

這隻公牛2月4日突然跑掉，當時一名批發商在約翰斯頓的「羅德島牛肉與小牛肉」外沒控制好牠。

Since then, it has been spotted a number of times, including by a startled Uber driver who reported seeing it during an early morning run to pick up a passenger as he was waiting for a traffic light to change. （AP）

從那時起，牠被目擊了幾次，包括一名吃驚的優步司機回報，在凌晨前往載客等交通號誌變換時看到牠。（美聯社）

【新聞辭典】

lam：動詞、名詞，指鞭打、斥責、急逃、畏罪潛逃。例句：I’ll lam him for that.（我會為此狠狠打他一頓。）

corral：名詞，指畜欄、防備襲擊的環形車陣；動詞，指趕入或關進圍欄、圍成環形車陣、包圍、捕捉、佔有。例句：It was corralled and taken to a shelter.（牠被裝進籠子並帶到收容所。）

take off：片語，指飛機起飛、開始走紅、不打招呼就離開。例句：When she saw me, she took off in the other direction.（她看到我時，往另一個方向躲開。）

