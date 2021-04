中英對照讀新聞》Katie Ledecky couldn’t pursue Olympic medals in 2020. She got her degree instead.／ 雷德基無法在2020年爭奪奧運獎牌 她轉而拿學位

美國女泳將雷德基在疫情停賽期間攻讀學位。圖為2020年3月6日在愛荷華州的一場泳賽中獲勝。(法新社)

When the coronavirus began racing around the globe last spring, Katie Ledecky couldn’t find a swimming pool for training and saw her competition schedule wiped clean through the summer and beyond.

當新冠病毒在去年春天蔓延全球,(美國奧運金牌女泳將)雷德基找不到游泳池進行訓練,以及目睹她在整個夏天甚至更久以後的賽程全被清空。

To focus on the Olympics, she was in the midst of an extended break from her studies at Stanford, but when the Tokyo Games were postponed, the 24-year-old suddenly had some time on her hands.

為了專心備戰奧運,她當時跟所就讀的史丹福大學請長假;但當東京奧運宣告延期,這名24歲的運動員突然有很多閒暇時間。

So Ledecky re-enrolled in classes as a way to keep busy as the world around her shut down. She took a full load of classes in the spring, summer and fall, and in November she completed all of the coursework for an undergraduate degree in psychology. It was a silver lining of sorts to the pandemic that seemed to upend just about everything else.

於是雷德基重新註冊上課,讓自己在周遭世界停擺之際有事可做。她在春、夏與秋天選修了一大堆課,然後在11月修完了心理學學士學位所需的所有課業。在這個看似把一切搞得天翻地覆的疫情大流行中,就像是困境中的一線慰藉。

新聞辭典

wipe clean:慣用語,把東西擦乾淨、被徹底清除。例句:His memory was wiped clean by a car accident 1 year ago.(他在1年前的一場車禍後徹底失憶。)

postpone:動詞,延期。

silver lining:慣用語,(失望或不幸中的)一線希望(或一點慰藉);字面意義:銀色內襯。例句:Every cloud has a silver lining.(諺語,撥雲見日,困境中仍有希望;cloud指苦難或困境,silver lining指雲朵因背光而出現銀邊,有如套了銀色內襯。)

