    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Katie Ledecky couldn’t pursue Olympic medals in 2020. She got her degree instead.／ 雷德基無法在2020年爭奪奧運獎牌 她轉而拿學位

    美國女泳將雷德基在疫情停賽期間攻讀學位。圖為2020年3月6日在愛荷華州的一場泳賽中獲勝。（法新社）

    美國女泳將雷德基在疫情停賽期間攻讀學位。圖為2020年3月6日在愛荷華州的一場泳賽中獲勝。（法新社）

    2021/04/09 05:30

    ◎張沛元

    When the coronavirus began racing around the globe last spring, Katie Ledecky couldn’t find a swimming pool for training and saw her competition schedule wiped clean through the summer and beyond.

    當新冠病毒在去年春天蔓延全球，（美國奧運金牌女泳將）雷德基找不到游泳池進行訓練，以及目睹她在整個夏天甚至更久以後的賽程全被清空。

    To focus on the Olympics, she was in the midst of an extended break from her studies at Stanford, but when the Tokyo Games were postponed, the 24-year-old suddenly had some time on her hands.

    為了專心備戰奧運，她當時跟所就讀的史丹福大學請長假；但當東京奧運宣告延期，這名24歲的運動員突然有很多閒暇時間。

    So Ledecky re-enrolled in classes as a way to keep busy as the world around her shut down. She took a full load of classes in the spring, summer and fall, and in November she completed all of the coursework for an undergraduate degree in psychology. It was a silver lining of sorts to the pandemic that seemed to upend just about everything else.

    於是雷德基重新註冊上課，讓自己在周遭世界停擺之際有事可做。她在春、夏與秋天選修了一大堆課，然後在11月修完了心理學學士學位所需的所有課業。在這個看似把一切搞得天翻地覆的疫情大流行中，就像是困境中的一線慰藉。

    新聞辭典

    wipe clean：慣用語，把東西擦乾淨、被徹底清除。例句：His memory was wiped clean by a car accident 1 year ago.（他在1年前的一場車禍後徹底失憶。）

    postpone：動詞，延期。

    silver lining：慣用語，（失望或不幸中的）一線希望（或一點慰藉）；字面意義：銀色內襯。例句：Every cloud has a silver lining.（諺語，撥雲見日，困境中仍有希望；cloud指苦難或困境，silver lining指雲朵因背光而出現銀邊，有如套了銀色內襯。）

