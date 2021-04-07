中英對照讀新聞》China boosts defense spending by 6.8% in slight uptick 中國提高國防經費6.8％ 增幅微升

2019年10月1日中國慶祝建國70年閱兵典禮上展示「巨浪二型」潛射彈道飛彈。（美聯社檔案照）

2021/04/07 05:30

◎管淑平

China is increasing its defense spending by 6.8%, a slight uptick from last year, amid high government debt and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic impact.

在政府債台高築，以及新型冠狀病毒疫情衝擊帶來影響之際，中國增加其國防經費6.8％，略高於去年。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The government says most of the spending increases go toward improving pay and other conditions for troops while observers say the budget omits much of China’s spending on weaponry.

政府說，大多數增加的開支將用於改善部隊待遇和其他生活條件，而觀察家指出，這項預算忽略了中國大多數武器的開支。

China’s military is largely engineered to maintain its threat to use force to bring Taiwan under its control, although it has also grown more assertive in the South China Sea, the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean and elsewhere. （AP）

中國軍力大多規劃用來維持其威脅使用武力統治台灣，不過中國在南海、西太平洋、印度洋和其他地方，也已愈來愈強勢。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

uptick：名詞，上揚、增加。例句：The nation has seen an uptick in hate crimes.（這個國家仇恨犯罪已見升高。）

omit：動詞，遺漏、忽略。例句：Her name was omitted from the list.（這份名單漏了她的名字。）

engineer：動詞，精心設計、規劃、安排。例句：The government has to engineer long-term labor policies.（政府必須規劃長期的勞工政策。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法