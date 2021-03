中英對照讀新聞》No roof to install solar panel ? Buy one at a park 沒有屋頂可安裝太陽能板？買一片裝在公園的吧

匈牙利能源公司2月間啟用的一處太陽能板公園。(歐新社)

2021/03/24 05:30

◎管淑平

Lithuania is pioneering a scheme to allow city-dwellers who do not own the roof over their apartment blocks to buy solar panels located in special rural parks for their cheaper energy needs.

立陶宛正開創一項作法,讓自家樓上無自有屋頂的城市居民,可以購買位於特定郊區公園的太陽能板,滿足其較廉價能源的需求。

"You invest upfront, but then for the next 20-25 years you save on electricity costs," said Vytautas Plunksnis, who bought a 1.5 kw panel located at one solar park.

「你預先投資,但是可為接下來20到25年省下電費」,買下設於一處太陽能公園一片1.5千瓦太陽能板的普朗克尼斯說。

The park is situated next to an old decommissioned gas power plant which was blanketed in snow this week.

這座公園坐落於一處已除役的舊燃氣發電廠旁,本週廠房覆滿了雪。

"It’s winter, there’s very little sun, so I cannot say that I have much savings, but I understand that most of my electricity will be generated in summertime," Plunksnis said. (Reuters)

普朗克尼斯說,「這是冬天,很少陽光,所以我沒辦法說我存下多少,但是我了解,我的電力大部分會在夏天時產生」。(路透)

新聞辭典

install:動詞,安裝,任命、使就職,安頓。例句:The new president was installed yesterday.(新總統昨天就職。)

upfront:形容詞或副詞,預先、提前(支付);形容詞,坦率的。例句:She is very upfront about discussing her past.(她對討論她的過去非常坦率。)

blanket:動詞,以某物覆蓋;形容詞,綜合的,總括的。例句:The government imposed a blanket ban on demonstrations last night.(政府昨夜實施全面禁止示威的禁令。)

