中英對照讀新聞》No roof to install solar panel ? Buy one at a park 沒有屋頂可安裝太陽能板？買一片裝在公園的吧
◎管淑平
Lithuania is pioneering a scheme to allow city-dwellers who do not own the roof over their apartment blocks to buy solar panels located in special rural parks for their cheaper energy needs.
立陶宛正開創一項作法，讓自家樓上無自有屋頂的城市居民，可以購買位於特定郊區公園的太陽能板，滿足其較廉價能源的需求。
請繼續往下閱讀...
"You invest upfront, but then for the next 20-25 years you save on electricity costs," said Vytautas Plunksnis, who bought a 1.5 kw panel located at one solar park.
「你預先投資，但是可為接下來20到25年省下電費」，買下設於一處太陽能公園一片1.5千瓦太陽能板的普朗克尼斯說。
The park is situated next to an old decommissioned gas power plant which was blanketed in snow this week.
這座公園坐落於一處已除役的舊燃氣發電廠旁，本週廠房覆滿了雪。
"It’s winter, there’s very little sun, so I cannot say that I have much savings, but I understand that most of my electricity will be generated in summertime," Plunksnis said. （Reuters）
普朗克尼斯說，「這是冬天，很少陽光，所以我沒辦法說我存下多少，但是我了解，我的電力大部分會在夏天時產生」。（路透）
新聞辭典
install：動詞，安裝，任命、使就職，安頓。例句：The new president was installed yesterday.（新總統昨天就職。）
upfront：形容詞或副詞，預先、提前（支付）；形容詞，坦率的。例句：She is very upfront about discussing her past.（她對討論她的過去非常坦率。）
blanket：動詞，以某物覆蓋；形容詞，綜合的，總括的。例句：The government imposed a blanket ban on demonstrations last night.（政府昨夜實施全面禁止示威的禁令。）