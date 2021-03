中英對照讀新聞》Ministry brass entertained by company Suga’s son works at 部會高官接受菅義偉之子任職的企業招待

日本首相菅義偉之子捲入秘密招待政府官員的醜聞。圖為菅義偉3月5日在東京的記者會上發言。(路透檔案照)

2021/03/12 05:30

◎張沛元

High-ranking bureaucrats at the telecommunications ministry were secretly wined and dined by employees of a major visual media production company, including Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s son - a possible ethics code violation.

(日本)總務省高官曾秘密接受一家大型視訊媒體製作公司的工作人員—包括首相菅義偉之子—的餐飲招待,此舉恐有違反風紀規範之虞。

請繼續往下閱讀...

After Bunshun Online broke the scandal on Feb. 3, Suga told reporters, "I am not aware of the matter at all."

在文春(週刊)網路版2月3日踢爆此一醜聞後,菅義偉告訴記者:「我完全不曉得這件事。」

"I think the ministry will properly handle the case," Suga said, adding that he has "no intention" of asking his son about it.

「我認為總務省會適當處理此事。」菅義偉說,並補充道,他「不打算」問兒子這件事。

But Suga’s aloof approach quickly changed at a Lower House Budget Committee meeting on Feb. 4, where opposition lawmakers grilled the prime minister about the scandal.

但當他在2月4日的國會眾議院預算委員會的會議上,被反對黨國會議員盤問這起醜聞時,菅義偉一改原本的冷處理態度。

Suga said he has talked with his son over the phone about the Bunshin report.

菅義偉說,他曾在電話裡與兒子談過文春週刊的報導。

"I told him to cooperate with the fact-finding investigation," Suga said.

「我告訴他要配合核實調查。」菅義偉說。

新聞辭典

brass:名詞,黃銅;黃銅製品;銅管樂器;厚顏無恥;高級軍官(或官員,職員)。

be aware of:片語,意識到,知道。例句:He was not aware of being fooled.(他沒有意識到自己被耍了。)

grill:動詞,(架在火上)燒烤;盤問。例句:The Supreme Court judge nominee had been grilled by lawmakers on a broad range of issues in his confirmation hearings.(這名最高法院大法官被提名人,在他的任命案確認聽證中,被國會議員就廣泛議題進行盤問。)

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法