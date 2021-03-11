中英對照讀新聞》Illinois man, 81, uses antique walking stick to beat thieves 81歲伊利諾男子用骨董枴杖擊退小偷

老當益壯的丹和妻子芭芭拉。（美聯社檔案照）

◎孫宇青

An 81-year-old former Marine from Niles used his grandfather’s antique Irish walking stick to chase off three burglars and deliver one a thump in the head.

來自（美國伊利諾州）尼爾斯鎮的81歲前陸戰隊員，用祖父的骨董愛爾蘭枴杖追打3名盜賊，還擊中其中1人的腦袋。

Dan and Barbara Donovan said that a man in a reflective vest and mask knocked on their door and said he needed to check their fuse box due to a recent fire in the area.

丹和芭芭拉．多諾凡說，1名穿戴反光衣和口罩的男子敲他們家的門，說該地區最近剛發生火災，他必須檢查他們家的保險絲。

While they were in the basement with the man, Barbara heard squeaking upstairs and realized something wasn’t right. "I yelled, ’Danny! Somebody’s in our bedroom!"

當他們和工人待在地下室時，芭芭拉聽到樓上有嘎吱聲，意識到不太對勁，「我大喊：『丹尼！有人在我們房間裡。』」

When the couple reached the main floor, they found two other men inside. Dan grabbed his grandfather’s antique walking stick propped in the corner of the couple’s dining room, and struck one of the men in the back of the head.

2人來到主樓層後，發現有另外2人。丹一把抓起擱在餐廳角落的祖父的骨董枴杖，從後頭打中其中1人的腦袋。

"They got nothing more than a headache and hopefully they pursue another occupation," he said.（AP）

他說：「他們除了頭痛，什麼也沒得手，希望他們會換個工作。」（美聯社）

新聞辭典

antique：形容詞或名詞，古老的、骨董。例句：They sold their grandpa’s antique bookcase to pay off the mortgage.（他們出售爺爺的骨董書櫃，以償還貸款。）

burglar：名詞，盜賊。例句：The burglars disabled the alarm and broke into the house.（竊賊破壞警報器闖入屋內。）

reflective：形容詞，反射的。例句：It is safer to wear reflective clothes while you ride a bike at night.（夜晚騎單車時，穿反光衣服更安全。）

