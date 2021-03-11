為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Illinois man, 81, uses antique walking stick to beat thieves 81歲伊利諾男子用骨董枴杖擊退小偷

    老當益壯的丹和妻子芭芭拉。（美聯社檔案照）

    老當益壯的丹和妻子芭芭拉。（美聯社檔案照）

    2021/03/11 05:30

    ◎孫宇青

    An 81-year-old former Marine from Niles used his grandfather’s antique Irish walking stick to chase off three burglars and deliver one a thump in the head.

    來自（美國伊利諾州）尼爾斯鎮的81歲前陸戰隊員，用祖父的骨董愛爾蘭枴杖追打3名盜賊，還擊中其中1人的腦袋。

    Dan and Barbara Donovan said that a man in a reflective vest and mask knocked on their door and said he needed to check their fuse box due to a recent fire in the area.

    丹和芭芭拉．多諾凡說，1名穿戴反光衣和口罩的男子敲他們家的門，說該地區最近剛發生火災，他必須檢查他們家的保險絲。

    While they were in the basement with the man, Barbara heard squeaking upstairs and realized something wasn’t right. "I yelled, ’Danny! Somebody’s in our bedroom!"

    當他們和工人待在地下室時，芭芭拉聽到樓上有嘎吱聲，意識到不太對勁，「我大喊：『丹尼！有人在我們房間裡。』」

    When the couple reached the main floor, they found two other men inside. Dan grabbed his grandfather’s antique walking stick propped in the corner of the couple’s dining room, and struck one of the men in the back of the head.

    2人來到主樓層後，發現有另外2人。丹一把抓起擱在餐廳角落的祖父的骨董枴杖，從後頭打中其中1人的腦袋。

    "They got nothing more than a headache and hopefully they pursue another occupation," he said.（AP）

    他說：「他們除了頭痛，什麼也沒得手，希望他們會換個工作。」（美聯社）

    新聞辭典

    antique：形容詞或名詞，古老的、骨董。例句：They sold their grandpa’s antique bookcase to pay off the mortgage.（他們出售爺爺的骨董書櫃，以償還貸款。）

    burglar：名詞，盜賊。例句：The burglars disabled the alarm and broke into the house.（竊賊破壞警報器闖入屋內。）

    reflective：形容詞，反射的。例句：It is safer to wear reflective clothes while you ride a bike at night.（夜晚騎單車時，穿反光衣服更安全。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    國際今日熱門
    巴塔市大爆炸後夷為平地 倖存者：目擊瞬間如見核爆
    2021/03/10 12:48

    巴塔市大爆炸後夷為平地 倖存者：目擊瞬間如見核爆

    促中共公開世衛專家行蹤 武肺死者遺族斥「紙終究包不住火」
    2021/03/10 13:06

    促中共公開世衛專家行蹤 武肺死者遺族斥「紙終究包不住火」

    台日齊努力！ 日作曲家創作「台灣鳳梨歌」打氣 美食、名勝入鏡
    2021/03/10 12:44

    台日齊努力！ 日作曲家創作「台灣鳳梨歌」打氣 美食、名勝入鏡 影片

    軍情動態》土耳其國防部長宣布 自製防空飛彈系統試射成功
    2021/03/10 13:13

    軍情動態》土耳其國防部長宣布 自製防空飛彈系統試射成功

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播