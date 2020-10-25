為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Will chief prosecutor run in presidential election? 南韓檢察總長會選總統嗎？

    南韓檢察總長尹錫悅（前排左）2月間在首爾的檢察廳一場資深檢察官會議中，於現場演奏南韓國歌時行撫心禮（又稱撫胸禮）。（歐新社檔案照）

    

    2020/10/25 05:30

    ◎茅毅

    Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, who has been engaged in a power struggle with Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae, has come under scrutiny recently as questions are being raised over whether he has ambitions to run in the next presidential election.

    一直和南韓法務部長秋美愛進行權力鬥爭的檢察總長尹錫悅，由於他是否有志角逐下屆總統大選的問題被提起，因此最近受到嚴格檢視。

    The increased attention on Yoon comes as he gave ambiguous answers during an annual audit of the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office at the National Assembly, Thursday, when asked whether he would consider entering politics after his term as chief prosecutor expires. "I will think about how I can serve the nation and the public after my term is over," he answered.

    當他週四在南韓國會接受檢察廳的年度審計，被問到在檢察總長任期屆滿後，是否會考慮進入政壇時，他做出模稜兩可的回覆，引起了更多的關注。當時他回答，「在我任期結束後，我會考慮自己如何能夠服務國家和公眾。」

    Yoon was appointed as prosecutor general in July last year. His term expires in July next year, months before the presidential election takes place in March 2022. Yoon has been cited as a potential presidential runner for the opposition bloc in various opinion polls. In the survey conducted by Gallup Korea in August, he garnered support from about 20 percent of conservative voters in their 60s or older.

    尹錫悅去年7月獲任命為檢察總長。其任期於明年7月期滿，即2022年3月舉行的南韓總統大選前幾個月。尹錫悅在多份民調中，被列為可能代表在野陣營的總統候選人。在「蓋洛普韓國」8月間所做的調查裡，他在60多歲或以上年齡的保守派選民中，獲得約20%的支持。

    新聞辭典

    ambiguous：形容詞，不明確的、含糊不清的、模稜兩可的。The government has been ambiguous on this issue.（政府對該問題的立場一直不明確。）

    audit：名詞、動詞，審計、決算、查帳、旁聽。The company has an audit at the end of each financial year.（該公司在每一會計年度結束時，都要進行一次審計。。）

    garner：動詞，獲（取）得、得到、收集（藏）。She garnered several Oscar awards.（她曾獲得多項奧斯卡獎。）

