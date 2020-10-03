中英對照讀新聞》A.I. robot serves customers at Seoul restaurant 人工智慧機器人在首爾餐廳接待顧客

南韓最大「韓國電信」研發的人工智慧機器人「大蒜金」，上月15日在首都首爾的「為蒜癡狂」餐廳示範上菜服務。（歐新社）

2020/10/03 05:30

◎周虹汶

“Aglio Kim”, a trolley-like robot which uses artificial intelligence （A.I.）, is delivering food to customers at a restaurant in Seoul, in order to minimise human contact and help ensure social distancing.

像個手推車的機器人「大蒜金」運用人工智慧，正在首爾一家餐廳遞送食物給顧客，好讓人際接觸最少化，並助確保社交距離。

Shortly after customers order through a touch-screen on the table, the 1.25-meter-tall robot, developed by South Korean telecoms company KT Corp, brings the food and uses its visual SLAM （simultaneous localization and mapping） capabilities to avoid obstacles and navigate around customers.

在客戶透過桌上觸控螢幕點餐後不久，這個由南韓電信公司「韓國電信」研發的1.25公尺高機器人送上食物，運用它的「即時定位與地圖構建」能力，避免障礙物並在顧客周邊導航遊走。

The robot can deliver food to up to four tables at once, KT’s AI Platform Business Team leader Lee Young-jin told Reuters.

「韓國電信」人工智慧平台企業團隊領導人李英鎮告訴路透，這個機器人最多一次可幫4桌上菜。

The A.I. robot is equipped with food trays which can carry up to 30 kilograms and an LCD screen and speaker that communicate in both Korean and English.

這個人工智慧機器人配有可載重高達30公斤的食物托盤，以及1組能用韓、英雙語溝通的液晶螢幕和喇叭。

“Customers found the robot serving quite unique and interesting, and also felt safe from the coronavirus,” said Lee Young-ho, a manager at the Mad for Garlic restaurant which has tested the robot this month.

（Reuters）

本月測試這個機器人的「為蒜癡狂」餐廳經理李永浩說，「顧客發現這個機器人送餐服務相當獨特且有趣，也覺得不受冠狀病毒威脅。」（路透）

新聞辭典

navigate：動詞，指借助地圖導航、瀏覽、訪問網站。例句：The website is very easy to navigate.（這個網站很好瀏覽。）

equip：動詞，指裝備、配備、訓練。例句：The degree doesn’t exactly equip you for many jobs.（這個學位在許多工作上不見得對你有用武之地。）

mad：形容詞，指瘋狂的、極其興奮的、入迷的、糊塗的、生氣的。例句：She gets mad when you wake her up so early.（你這麼早叫醒她，她會生氣。）

