中英對照讀新聞》More than half of young Americans live with parents 逾半數美國年輕人與父母同住

走在紐約時報廣場街頭的人群。（路透檔案照）

2020/09/23 05:30

◎管淑平

Just over half of young adult Americans live with their parents, an unprecedented proportion that is doubtless linked to the coronavirus but also reflects a deeper trend, researchers said Friday.

研究人員週五表示，逾5成的美國年輕人與他們的父母住在一起，這高得空前的比例，無疑地與新型冠狀病毒疫情有關聯，但是也反映更深層趨勢。

Between February and May, the share of 18-29 year-olds living with at least one parent rose from 47 percent to 52 percent and stayed at that level through July.

在2月到5月間，18到29歲族群中與父母其中至少1人同住的比例從47％增加到52％，到7月都一直維持這樣的比例。

The rise was most marked among 18-24 year-olds, with 71 percent of them living with their parents in July, up from 63 percent in February.

18到24歲族群與父母同住的比例增加得最明顯，從2月的63％增加到7月的71％。

Among ethnic groups, the breakdown showed that the trend was strongest inside the Hispanic community.

各族裔分類顯示，這種趨勢在西裔族群最明顯。

Even though the increase was pushed by the pandemic as young adults struggled to get by, it is part of a longer-term pattern, Pew says. （AFP）

皮優說，儘管年輕人受疫情影響日子難過，推升與父母同住的比例，但是這也是長期模式的一環。（法新社）

新聞辭典

marked：形容詞，明顯的。例句：He returned to work after a marked improvement in health.（他健康情況顯著好轉後恢復了工作。）

breakdown：名詞，細目，分類。例句：They asked for a breakdown of our sales figures.（他們要求我們的銷售數據細目。）

get by：片語，勉強維持生活或應付某種情況。例句：She has managed to get by so far.（她到目前為止還撐得下去。）

