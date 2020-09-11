為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Death knell sounds for some of Japan’s oldest department stores 日本部分歷史最悠久的百貨公司喪鐘大作

    購物習慣改變再加上新冠肺炎疫情肆虐，許多日本老舖百貨店就此走入歷史。圖為日本東京惠比壽的三越百貨。（路透檔案照）

    購物習慣改變再加上新冠肺炎疫情肆虐，許多日本老舖百貨店就此走入歷史。圖為日本東京惠比壽的三越百貨。（路透檔案照）

    2020/09/11 05:30

    ◎張沛元

    After more than three centuries in business, the Onuma department store in northern Japanese city of Yamagata began bankruptcy proceedings this year - one of many distinguished department stores across the country in dire straits.

    在日本北部城市山形市營業超過3個世紀的大沼百貨公司，今年展開破產程序，為全日本各地許多經營陷入困境的知名百貨公司之一。

    Japan’s department stores have been in a long slow decline as shopping habits change.

    隨著購物習慣改變，日本的百貨公司已進入漫長且緩慢的衰退。

    Now the coronavirus pandemic, just as it has forced U.S. retailers such as Lord & Taylor and Neiman Marcus into bankruptcy, is hammering nails into coffins for some - particularly those in regional areas.

    如今新冠病毒肆虐全球，一如迫使美國零售百貨業者羅德與泰勒以及尼曼馬庫斯破產，該病毒正對部分——特別是區域型百貨公司，發出催命符。

    Last month, 146-year-old Nakago closed the doors of its last remaining store in Fukushima city, while Izutsuya Co Ltd, a chain in the southern city of Kita Kyushu, shuttered one of its two main stores. （Reuters）

    上個月，有146年歷史的中合百貨公司關閉在福島市碩果僅存的最後一家分店，至於在南部城市北九州市的連鎖百貨公司井筒屋，則關閉了兩大主要分店中的一家。（路透）

    新聞辭典

    death knell：名詞，喪鐘，預示終結。例句：U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned China’s proposed national security law for Hong Kong, warning that the passage of the legislation would be a "death knell" for Hong Kong’s autonomy.（美國國務卿龐皮歐譴責中國研議的港版國家安全法，警告通過該法會是香港自治的「喪鐘」。）

    in dire straits：慣用語，形容情況嚴峻，困境。

    a nail in the coffin：慣用語，（釘入）棺材釘，形容某事的終結或失敗；催命符；導致失敗的事件。例句：Getting arrested for drunk driving was the nail in the coffin of his college scholarship.（酒駕被抓成為他的大學獎學金的催命符。）

