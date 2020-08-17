為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    中英對照讀新聞》UK government to encourage doctors in England to prescribe bikes for patients-英國政府將鼓勵英格蘭醫生為病患開立騎自行車的處方

    疫情改變出遊方式，英國砸20億英鎊打造自行車與步行設施。（路透資料照）

    2020-08-17 05:30:00

    ◎陳成良

    U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has unveiled plans for a "cycling and walking revolution" that, if fully realized, could recalibrate the way people move around towns and cities.

    英國首相強森公佈「騎自行車和步行革命」計畫，該計畫若全面落實，將可重新調整人們在城鎮中移動的方式。

    The move comes as authorities attempt to boost public health by capitalizing on people’s renewed interest in travelling by bike and on foot during the coronavirus pandemic.

    此舉正值當局試圖利用冠狀病毒大流行期間人們對騎自行車和步行重燃興趣的契機，來增進公眾健康。

    Wide-ranging in their scope, they include initiatives such as: providing cycling training to children and adults if they want it; developing an extensive network of protected bike routes; and creating "low-traffic neighbourhoods."

    這項計畫內容廣泛，包括以下措施：向有需要的兒童和成人提供自行車訓練；建立廣泛、受保護的自行車道；創建「低車流量的郊區」。

    In addition, the U.K. government will pilot a project in some areas of "poor health rates" to encourage doctors to prescribe cycling to patients through a bike lending scheme.

    此外，英國政府也將在某些「健康率低」的地區試行一項計畫，鼓勵醫生透過自行車租賃計畫給患者開立騎車處方。

    新聞辭典

    recalibrate：動詞， 重新校準，再校準。例句：Regulators also might try to recalibrate their market-share analysis to make it simpler and more workable.（監管官員或許也會嘗試調整他們基於市佔率的分析方法，使工作變得更加簡單可行。）

    capitalize on：慣用片語，利用。例句：He capitalized on his experiences to win the job.（他善用經驗優勢獲得這份工作。）

    pilot：動詞，試驗、試用。例句：Schools in this area are piloting the new maths course.（這一帶的學校正試用新的數學課程。）

