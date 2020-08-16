中英對照讀新聞》How major South Korean airlines made profits during pandemic 南韓主要航空公司如何在疫情期間求取利潤

圖為停在南韓仁川國際機場飛機跑道上的3架「大韓航空」客機。（彭博檔案照）

2020-08-16 05:30:00

◎茅毅

South Korea’s flag carriers Korean Air and Asian Airlines surprised the market last week by posting an operating profit in the second quarter, while major airlines across the world suffered heavy losses due to the pandemic.

南韓的載旗航空公司「大韓航空」和「韓亞航空」上週公布第2季出現營業利潤，出乎市場意料。與此同時，世界各地主要航空公司則因全球大流行疾病而蒙受嚴重虧損。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Korean Air reported an operating profit of 148.5 billion won while Asiana saw its figure top 100 billion won, both owing to their robust cargo businesses.

韓航報告營業利潤為1485億韓元，韓亞航則超過1000億韓元，均歸功於它們強勁的貨運業務。

"The performance of both airlines is commendable as they responded quickly. I was skeptical when I first heard Korean Air’s decision to deploy passenger jets for their cargo service. It looks like it’s worked while other airlines didn’t consider the option," said Hurr Hee-young, a professor at Korea Aerospace University.

「韓國航空大學」教授許喜寧說，「這兩家航空公司的表現，都值得稱許，因為它們反應很快。當我一開始聽到韓航運用客機從事貨運服務時，我抱持懷疑態度。看來這奏效了，而其他航空公司並未考慮到這個選項」。

新聞辭典

owing to：片語，由於、因為。例句：Owing to the rain the concert has been cancelled.（這場演唱會已因雨取消。）

robust：形容詞，強健、茁壯、堅固、耐用、結實的。例句：The country’s political system has continued to be robust in spite of its economic problems.（儘管發生經濟問題，該國的政治制度仍持續強健。）

commendable：形容詞，值得讚美、推崇、欽佩、稱道的。例句：The tone of his speech was commendable.（他演說的語調令人欽佩。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法