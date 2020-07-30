中英對照讀新聞》Ancient voice: Scientists recreate sound of Egyptian mummy 古代之聲：科學家重現埃及木乃伊的聲音

科學家重建木乃伊的聲帶，仿造出古埃及祭司的聲音。（路透資料照）

2020-07-30 05:30:00

◎孫宇青

Researchers say they’ve mimicked the voice of a 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy by recreating much of its vocal tract using medical scanners, 3D printing and an electronic larynx.

科學家表示，他們已使用醫學掃描、3D列印及電子喉技術，重建一具3000歲埃及木乃伊的聲帶，模擬出他的聲音。

In a paper published by the journal Scientific Reports, the authors say the technique allowed them to produce a single sound - somewhere between the vowels in ’bed’ and ’bad.’

作者在發表於英國《科學報告》期刊的論文中說，這種技術使他們仿造出介於「bed」（床）和「bad」（壞）之間的單一母音。

The eerie tone is unlikely to be a precise reflection of the speech of Egyptian priest Nesyamun, because he has lost the bulk of its tongue over three millennia. Besides, the model alone also isn’t enough to synthesize whole words or sentences.

這個怪異的聲調不太能精準重現古埃及祭司內西亞門的聲音，因為3000年來，他的大部分舌頭已經消失。此外，光是這個聲帶模型，也不足以合成完整的單字或語句。

"When visitors encounter the past, it is usually a visual encounter. With this voice we can make the encounter more multidimensional," said John Schofield, an archaeologist at the University of York.（Reuters）

加拿大約克大學考古學家約翰．斯科菲爾德說：「人們通常透過視覺與歷史相遇，但有了這個聲音，我們可以從更多面向與歷史相遇。」（路透）

新聞辭典

eerie：形容詞，怪異的。例句：I have an eerie feeling that something terrifying would happen.（我有個奇怪的感覺，可能會發生可怕的事。）

bulk：名詞，主體；大部分。例句：The bulk of the employees voted for a strike.（大部分員工投票贊成罷工。）

synthesize：動詞，合成。例句：There are many vitamins that the body cannot synthesize itself.（有很多維生素是人體無法自行合成的。）

