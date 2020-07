中英對照讀新聞》Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro bitten by bird during coronavirus quarantine 巴西總統雅伊爾．波索納洛在隔離期間被一隻鳥給咬了

巴西總統波索納洛在餵食幾隻像是鴕鳥的鳥類時,不慎被啄傷。(法新社檔案照)

2020-07-21 05:30:00

◎黃靖媗

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was bitten by an emu-like bird that he tried to feed while in quarantine at the presidential palace here, a media report said.

一家媒體報導,巴西總統雅伊爾.波索納洛被一隻像是鴯鶓的鳥類咬了,當時他在總統官邸度過隔離期,並試圖餵食(牠)。

On Monday, Bolsonaro complained of his "horrible" isolation, saying he "can’t stand this routine of staying at home". Later that day, he took a stroll around the Palacio da Alvorada in Brasilia and decided to feed the birds.

週一,波索納洛抱怨他「糟糕的」隔離生活,聲稱他「無法忍受一直待在家裡」。當天稍晚,他在位於巴西利亞的總統官邸晨曦宮散步,並決定餵食幾隻鳥。

One of the flightless birds, called a rhea, "pecked" at the President. The rhea is distantly related to ostriches and emu.

其中一隻不能飛、被稱作鶆䴈的鳥,「啄」了這位總統。鶆䴈與鴕鳥、鴯鶓有很遠的關聯。

"Interacting with the animals has been one of Bolsonaro’s distractions," the newspaper reported, publishing a sequence of photos showing the president wearing a mask as he fed the flock of birds and then sharply withdrawing his hand.

「與動物互動已經是波索納洛的消遣活動之一」,刊出一系列照片,公開戴著口罩的波索納洛總統餵食一群鳥,之後快速地抽回手的畫面的報紙媒體指出。

新聞辭典

horrible:形容詞,糟糕的、駭人的。例句:The defendant has admitted committing the horrible crime.(被告已經承認犯下這起駭人的罪行。)

take a stroll:片語,漫步、散步。例句:She takes a stroll around the park with her boyfriend after dinner.(晚餐後,她與男友一起在公園散步。)

distraction:名詞,能分散注意力的事、消遣。例句:Playing basketball is one of my distractions while in military service.(在服兵役期間,打籃球是我的消遣活動之一。)

