中英對照讀新聞》Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro bitten by bird during coronavirus quarantine 巴西總統雅伊爾．波索納洛在隔離期間被一隻鳥給咬了
◎黃靖媗
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was bitten by an emu-like bird that he tried to feed while in quarantine at the presidential palace here, a media report said.
一家媒體報導，巴西總統雅伊爾．波索納洛被一隻像是鴯鶓的鳥類咬了，當時他在總統官邸度過隔離期，並試圖餵食（牠）。
On Monday, Bolsonaro complained of his "horrible" isolation, saying he "can’t stand this routine of staying at home". Later that day, he took a stroll around the Palacio da Alvorada in Brasilia and decided to feed the birds.
週一，波索納洛抱怨他「糟糕的」隔離生活，聲稱他「無法忍受一直待在家裡」。當天稍晚，他在位於巴西利亞的總統官邸晨曦宮散步，並決定餵食幾隻鳥。
One of the flightless birds, called a rhea, "pecked" at the President. The rhea is distantly related to ostriches and emu.
其中一隻不能飛、被稱作鶆䴈的鳥，「啄」了這位總統。鶆䴈與鴕鳥、鴯鶓有很遠的關聯。
"Interacting with the animals has been one of Bolsonaro’s distractions," the newspaper reported, publishing a sequence of photos showing the president wearing a mask as he fed the flock of birds and then sharply withdrawing his hand.
「與動物互動已經是波索納洛的消遣活動之一」，刊出一系列照片，公開戴著口罩的波索納洛總統餵食一群鳥，之後快速地抽回手的畫面的報紙媒體指出。
新聞辭典
horrible：形容詞，糟糕的、駭人的。例句：The defendant has admitted committing the horrible crime.（被告已經承認犯下這起駭人的罪行。）
take a stroll：片語，漫步、散步。例句：She takes a stroll around the park with her boyfriend after dinner.（晚餐後，她與男友一起在公園散步。）
distraction：名詞，能分散注意力的事、消遣。例句：Playing basketball is one of my distractions while in military service.（在服兵役期間，打籃球是我的消遣活動之一。）