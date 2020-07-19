《中英對照讀新聞》 US senator slams Trump administration after report of possible troop reduction in South Korea／傳可能裁減駐韓美軍 美聯邦參議員抨擊川普政府

美國內布拉斯加州共和黨聯邦參議員薩斯，5月5日在聯邦參議院情報委員會出席一場提名聽證會。（美聯社檔案照）

2020-07-19 05:30:00

◎茅毅

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Pentagon presented the White House with options for reducing the U.S. force presence in March.

根據華爾街日報，五角大廈3月向白宮上呈了裁減美國駐軍的選項。

請繼續往下閱讀...

"This kind of strategic incompetence is Jimmy Carter-level weak." Sen. Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said in a statement. Around 28,500 American troops are currently stationed in South Korea.

聯邦參議員兼參院情報特別委員會成員薩斯在聲明中說，「這種種戰略上的無能是（美國前總統）吉米．卡特層級的軟弱」。約2萬8500名美軍目前駐紮在南韓。

Carter pledged as a presidential candidate in 1976 to withdraw U.S. troops from South Korea. Upon taking office the following year, he ordered a review of options to execute the plan. Faced with opposition from within his own Democratic Party, he ultimately abandoned the goal in 1979.

卡特1976年做為總統候選人時，承諾從南韓撤離美軍。翌年一就任，他就下令檢討執行該計畫的選項。在面臨其所屬的民主黨黨內反對下，他最終於1979年放棄該目標。

新聞辭典

present someone with something：片語，向（給）某人提交（提出、呈獻、授予、贈送）某物。The teacher presented his students with a question.（該老師給他的學生出了一道題目。）

presence：名詞，一批軍隊（警力）、出席（在場、存在、出現）、面（眼）前。The United Nations has maintained a presence in the region for quite some time.（聯合國已派部隊在該地區駐紮相當長時間。）

faced with：片語，面對（臨）。He is faced with a difficult choice.（他面臨一個困難抉擇。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法