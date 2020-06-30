中英對照讀新聞》Johnson & Johnson Will Stop Selling Skin-Whitening Lotions嬌生將停止販售皮膚美白乳液

嬌生宣布，未來不再生產常被消費者用來提亮膚色的去黑斑產品。圖為嬌生位於美國加州爾灣的辦公大樓。（路透檔案照）

2020-06-30 05:30:00

◎黃靖媗

The consumer-products giant Johnson & Johnson said on Friday that it would no longer sell certain products that are advertised as dark-spot reducers but have been used by some purchasers to lighten skin tone.

消費品大廠嬌生週五表示，該公司不會再生產標榜可減少黑斑，卻常被購買者用於提亮皮膚色調的某些產品。

"Conversations over the past few weeks highlighted that some product names or claims on our Neutrogena and Clean & Clear dark-spot reducer products represent fairness or white as better than your own unique skin tone," the company said in a statement. "This was never our intention — healthy skin is beautiful skin."

「在過去幾週的對話，凸顯我們『露得清』部分產品的名稱或主張，與『可伶可俐』淡化黑斑產品，傳遞了潔白或白色比你原本獨特的皮膚色調更好的意涵」，這家公司透過聲明說。「這從來不是我們的意圖，健康膚色就是美麗的膚色」。

Last week, Band-Aid, which is owned by Johnson & Johnson, announced it would start selling bandages meant to match different skin tones.

上週，嬌生擁有的邦迪公司宣布將開始販售符合不同皮膚色調的繃帶。

"We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin. We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you," Band-Aid said in an Instagram post.

「我們致力於推出範圍包含淺、中、深棕色與黑色的繃帶，擁抱多元膚色的美。我們盡力做到擁有包容性，與提供最好的治療方式，更好地代表你」，邦迪在Instagram貼文中說。

新聞辭典

advertise：動詞，宣傳、刊廣告。例句：The company advertised their products on Facebook.（這家公司在「臉書」上刊登自家產品的廣告。）

fairness：形容詞，潔白。例句：She bought a fairness cream in the pharmacy.（她在藥妝店買了一罐美白霜。）

inclusivity：名詞，包容性。例句：We should take more actions for inclusivity of the workplace.（我們應該為了工作場所的包容性，多採取一些行動。）

