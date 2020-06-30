為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

進階查詢 ~
* 每次查詢區間最長為三個月
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 寵伴 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
限制級
您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
未滿18歲
或不同意本條款離開離開
我同意
我已年滿18歲進入進入
根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
首頁　>　國際

中英對照讀新聞》Johnson & Johnson Will Stop Selling Skin-Whitening Lotions嬌生將停止販售皮膚美白乳液

嬌生宣布，未來不再生產常被消費者用來提亮膚色的去黑斑產品。圖為嬌生位於美國加州爾灣的辦公大樓。（路透檔案照）

嬌生宣布，未來不再生產常被消費者用來提亮膚色的去黑斑產品。圖為嬌生位於美國加州爾灣的辦公大樓。（路透檔案照）

2020-06-30 05:30:00

◎黃靖媗

The consumer-products giant Johnson & Johnson said on Friday that it would no longer sell certain products that are advertised as dark-spot reducers but have been used by some purchasers to lighten skin tone.

消費品大廠嬌生週五表示，該公司不會再生產標榜可減少黑斑，卻常被購買者用於提亮皮膚色調的某些產品。

"Conversations over the past few weeks highlighted that some product names or claims on our Neutrogena and Clean & Clear dark-spot reducer products represent fairness or white as better than your own unique skin tone," the company said in a statement. "This was never our intention — healthy skin is beautiful skin."

「在過去幾週的對話，凸顯我們『露得清』部分產品的名稱或主張，與『可伶可俐』淡化黑斑產品，傳遞了潔白或白色比你原本獨特的皮膚色調更好的意涵」，這家公司透過聲明說。「這從來不是我們的意圖，健康膚色就是美麗的膚色」。

Last week, Band-Aid, which is owned by Johnson & Johnson, announced it would start selling bandages meant to match different skin tones.

上週，嬌生擁有的邦迪公司宣布將開始販售符合不同皮膚色調的繃帶。

"We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin. We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you," Band-Aid said in an Instagram post.

「我們致力於推出範圍包含淺、中、深棕色與黑色的繃帶，擁抱多元膚色的美。我們盡力做到擁有包容性，與提供最好的治療方式，更好地代表你」，邦迪在Instagram貼文中說。

新聞辭典

advertise：動詞，宣傳、刊廣告。例句：The company advertised their products on Facebook.（這家公司在「臉書」上刊登自家產品的廣告。）

fairness：形容詞，潔白。例句：She bought a fairness cream in the pharmacy.（她在藥妝店買了一罐美白霜。）

inclusivity：名詞，包容性。例句：We should take more actions for inclusivity of the workplace.（我們應該為了工作場所的包容性，多採取一些行動。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

國際今日熱門
2020-06-29 10:50

軍情動態》南韓陸軍升級指揮控制系統 提升即時決策能力

2020-06-29 15:11

泰國鱷魚瘦到有如肉乾 專家︰已非首例 一解剖都是塑膠垃圾

2020-06-29 10:14

發生什麼事？ 愛沙尼亞、芬蘭、瑞典相繼發現空氣輻射量異常

2020-06-29 11:26

法國地方選舉投票率新低 執政黨挫敗掀「綠色浪潮」

yes123徵才補助

LTN集點大放送

網友回應

此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

熱門推播