為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

進階查詢 ~
* 每次查詢區間最長為三個月
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 寵伴 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
限制級
您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
未滿18歲
或不同意本條款離開離開
我同意
我已年滿18歲進入進入
根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
首頁　>　國際

《中英對照讀新聞》The hair salon changing how transgenders are seen in Pakistan／改變跨性別者形象的巴基斯坦美髮沙龍

碧波．海德的美髮沙龍是跨性別者的避風港。（法新社檔案照）

碧波．海德的美髮沙龍是跨性別者的避風港。（法新社檔案照）

2020-04-23 05:30:00

◎孫宇青

Tarawah, a salon in a middle-class neighborhood of Karachi, Pakitan, is owned by transgender Bebo Haider, who came to the city with a dream of becoming a beautician. But it took two years before a customer finally returned her hello.

「塔拉瓦」是巴基斯坦喀拉蚩市一個中產階級社區裡的美髮沙龍店，老闆是懷抱成為美容師的夢想，而來到這座城市的跨性別者碧波．海德。然而，2年後才有1名客戶回應她的招呼。

Transgenders in the deeply patriarchal and conservative society have long fought for their rights, including prompting the country to legally recognize a third sex in 2009. Despite a lot of gains, many still live daily as pariahs, often reduced to begging and prostitution.

在這個保守且極度崇尚父權的社會，跨性別者一直為自身權利奮鬥，包括2009年促使該國在法律上承認第三性別。儘管成果豐碩，許多人仍每天過著卑賤的生活，經常被迫行乞或賣淫。

Haider fought hard to avoid that fate. When a Dutch organization said it wanted to finance to empower the transgender community, she and a partner jumped on the chance to open their own salon.

海德拚命避開這種命運。當一間荷蘭機構表示，有意出資強化該國跨性別族群的權利，她和夥伴立刻把握機會，創立屬於自己的沙龍。

Mahi Doll, a 21-year-old regular client says that Haider’s salon is more than just a safe space for customers to get their hair and make-up done, but a symbol of transgender empowerment.（AFP）

21歲的常客馬赫．道爾說，海德的沙龍不只是客人整理髮型、化妝的安全場所，也是跨性別者權利強化的象徵。（法新社）

新聞辭典

beautician：名詞，美容師。例句：Professionally-trained beauticians nationwide will attend this competition.（全國受過專業訓練的美容師，都將參加這場比賽。）

pariah：名詞，印度種姓制度中的賤民；被蔑視的人。例句：Committing murder and robbery, he became the pariah of his hometown.（他犯下凶殺及搶劫案，已被家鄉的人厭棄。）

reduce：動詞，迫使；使變為。例句：Bankruptcy reduced him to begging.（破產迫使他行乞。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

國際今日熱門
2020-04-22 15:09

港府撤換5局長 林鄭︰用人唯才 須充分認識一國兩制

2020-04-22 23:06

武漢肺炎》台灣確診再添1例 全球確診破259萬 死亡逾17萬

2020-04-22 10:23

駭客趁疫情下手？ 世衛等組織傳2.5萬個電郵、密碼外洩

2020-04-22 10:10

武漢肺炎》羥氯奎寧試驗傳噩耗 服用者死亡率高逾1倍

LTN集點大放送

網友回應

此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

熱門推播