《中英對照讀新聞》The hair salon changing how transgenders are seen in Pakistan／改變跨性別者形象的巴基斯坦美髮沙龍

碧波．海德的美髮沙龍是跨性別者的避風港。（法新社檔案照）

2020-04-23 05:30:00

◎孫宇青

Tarawah, a salon in a middle-class neighborhood of Karachi, Pakitan, is owned by transgender Bebo Haider, who came to the city with a dream of becoming a beautician. But it took two years before a customer finally returned her hello.

「塔拉瓦」是巴基斯坦喀拉蚩市一個中產階級社區裡的美髮沙龍店，老闆是懷抱成為美容師的夢想，而來到這座城市的跨性別者碧波．海德。然而，2年後才有1名客戶回應她的招呼。

Transgenders in the deeply patriarchal and conservative society have long fought for their rights, including prompting the country to legally recognize a third sex in 2009. Despite a lot of gains, many still live daily as pariahs, often reduced to begging and prostitution.

在這個保守且極度崇尚父權的社會，跨性別者一直為自身權利奮鬥，包括2009年促使該國在法律上承認第三性別。儘管成果豐碩，許多人仍每天過著卑賤的生活，經常被迫行乞或賣淫。

Haider fought hard to avoid that fate. When a Dutch organization said it wanted to finance to empower the transgender community, she and a partner jumped on the chance to open their own salon.

海德拚命避開這種命運。當一間荷蘭機構表示，有意出資強化該國跨性別族群的權利，她和夥伴立刻把握機會，創立屬於自己的沙龍。

Mahi Doll, a 21-year-old regular client says that Haider’s salon is more than just a safe space for customers to get their hair and make-up done, but a symbol of transgender empowerment.（AFP）

21歲的常客馬赫．道爾說，海德的沙龍不只是客人整理髮型、化妝的安全場所，也是跨性別者權利強化的象徵。（法新社）

新聞辭典

beautician：名詞，美容師。例句：Professionally-trained beauticians nationwide will attend this competition.（全國受過專業訓練的美容師，都將參加這場比賽。）

pariah：名詞，印度種姓制度中的賤民；被蔑視的人。例句：Committing murder and robbery, he became the pariah of his hometown.（他犯下凶殺及搶劫案，已被家鄉的人厭棄。）

reduce：動詞，迫使；使變為。例句：Bankruptcy reduced him to begging.（破產迫使他行乞。）

