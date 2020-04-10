中英對照讀新聞》Aquarium staff use disguise to raise, breed emperor penguin 水族館工作人員變裝 以飼養撫育皇帝企鵝

日本和歌山縣白濱的「冒險世界」水族館的工作人員穿上企鵝裝餵養皇帝企鵝雛鳥，盼能改變被人類養大的雛鳥日後重返鳥群後竟不交配的情況。（圖擷取自網路）

2020-04-10 05:30:00

◎張沛元

At first glance, aquarium staff here in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, appeared to be engaged in a bizarre cosplay act involving an emperor penguin chick.

乍看之下，（日本）和歌山縣白濱町的一家水族館的工作人員，似乎在餵養一隻皇帝企鵝雛鳥時還玩奇特的變裝秀。

But the employees, wearing penguin costumes, were actually on a scientific mission.

但這些身穿企鵝裝的工作人員，其實是在從事一項科學任務。

As the Adventure World aquarium has learned, emperor penguin chicks raised by undisguised humans do not mate after being reunited with their real parents.

「冒險世界」水族館發現到，被未變裝的人類養大的皇帝企鵝雛鳥，重回企鵝親鳥身邊後也不交配。

So they hoped the chick would be duped into thinking that it was being raised by penguins, not humans, and would later breed.

所以他們（水族館工作人員）希望能（靠變裝來）欺騙雛鳥，讓牠們以為自己是被企鵝、而非人類養大，以及日後繁衍子嗣。

Adventure World hatched the first emperor penguin chick in Japan in 2004. And since 2012, the aquarium has been making efforts to return chicks to their parents after they grow to some extent.

「冒險世界」在2004年孵育出全日本第一隻皇帝企鵝，自2012年起便努力想辦法讓雛鳥長到某種程度後，回到親鳥身邊。

The recently hatched chick of the world’s largest penguin species is the 13th born at the aquarium.

最近孵化的這種全球體積最大企鵝皇帝企鵝的雛鳥，是在該水族館出生的第13隻皇帝企鵝。

【新聞辭典】

at first glance：慣用語，乍看之下。

dupe someone into doing something：騙人去做某事。例句：The young man duped the old couple into singing a fake investment contract.（這名年輕男子拐騙這對老夫妻簽署一份假的投資契約。）

to some extent：慣用語，到某種程度。例句：They have solved this problem to some extent.（他們在某種程度上已經解決了這個問題。）

