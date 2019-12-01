中英對照讀新聞》’Global epidemic’ of childhood inactivity 「全球流行性的」孩童運動不足

世界衛生組織（WHO）最新研究發現，全球逾8成學童未達到WHO對青少年的運動建議量。圖為正在辛巴威首都哈拉雷一處民宅前運動的孩童。（美聯社檔案照）

2019-12-02 05:30:00

◎劉宜庭

Four in five 11- to 17-year-olds around the world are not taking enough physical exercise, according to the first such analysis.

全球介於11歲至17歲的孩童，有5分之4的比例運動不足，根據一份首見的此類型分析。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The study, published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal and produced by researchers from the World Health Organization （WHO）, finds that more than 80% of school-going adolescents globally did not meet current recommendations of at least one hour of physical activity per day – including 85% of girls and 78% of boys.

該研究發表在「刺胳針兒童暨青少年健康」期刊，由世界衛生組織（WHO）的研究人員執行，發現全球超過80％在學的青少年，沒有達到每天至少1小時的運動建議量，其中包括85％女孩、78％男孩沒達標。

The study – which is based on data reported by 1.6 million 11 to 17-year-old students – finds that across all 146 countries studied between 2001-2016 girls were less active than boys in all but four （Tonga, Samoa, Afghanistan and Zambia）.

根據160萬名11歲至17歲學童的通報資料，該研究發現，全球146個國家在2001年至2016年間，女孩的運動量皆低於男孩，但有4個國家（東加、薩摩亞、阿富汗、尚比亞）例外。

新聞辭典

physical exercise：名詞，運動、體能活動、體操。例句：Globally, 85% of girls are taking too little physical exercise.（全球範圍而言，85％的女孩運動量過少。）

study：名詞，研究；動詞，學習。例句：Boys in the Philippines （93%） and girls in South Korea （97%） were the most inactive in the study.（菲律賓男孩(93％)及南韓女孩(97％)，是該研究中運動最少的群體。）

adolescent：名詞，青少年；形容詞，青春期的。例句：The WHO recommends for adolescents to do moderate or vigorous physical activity for an hour or more each day. （世界衛生組織建議青少年，每天進行1小時以上的中等至高強度體能活動。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法