中英對照讀新聞》’Global epidemic’ of childhood inactivity 「全球流行性的」孩童運動不足
◎劉宜庭
Four in five 11- to 17-year-olds around the world are not taking enough physical exercise, according to the first such analysis.
全球介於11歲至17歲的孩童，有5分之4的比例運動不足，根據一份首見的此類型分析。
The study, published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal and produced by researchers from the World Health Organization （WHO）, finds that more than 80% of school-going adolescents globally did not meet current recommendations of at least one hour of physical activity per day – including 85% of girls and 78% of boys.
該研究發表在「刺胳針兒童暨青少年健康」期刊，由世界衛生組織（WHO）的研究人員執行，發現全球超過80％在學的青少年，沒有達到每天至少1小時的運動建議量，其中包括85％女孩、78％男孩沒達標。
The study – which is based on data reported by 1.6 million 11 to 17-year-old students – finds that across all 146 countries studied between 2001-2016 girls were less active than boys in all but four （Tonga, Samoa, Afghanistan and Zambia）.
根據160萬名11歲至17歲學童的通報資料，該研究發現，全球146個國家在2001年至2016年間，女孩的運動量皆低於男孩，但有4個國家（東加、薩摩亞、阿富汗、尚比亞）例外。
新聞辭典
physical exercise：名詞，運動、體能活動、體操。例句：Globally, 85% of girls are taking too little physical exercise.（全球範圍而言，85％的女孩運動量過少。）
study：名詞，研究；動詞，學習。例句：Boys in the Philippines （93%） and girls in South Korea （97%） were the most inactive in the study.（菲律賓男孩(93％)及南韓女孩(97％)，是該研究中運動最少的群體。）
adolescent：名詞，青少年；形容詞，青春期的。例句：The WHO recommends for adolescents to do moderate or vigorous physical activity for an hour or more each day. （世界衛生組織建議青少年，每天進行1小時以上的中等至高強度體能活動。）