《中英對照讀新聞》Google made thousands of deepfakes to aid detection efforts 谷歌製作數千部「深度偽造」影片 助力辨識造假影像

2019-10-21

◎劉宜庭

Google has released a data set of thousands of deepfake videos that it produced using paid, consenting actors in order to help researchers in the ongoing work of coming up with detection methods.

谷歌已釋出一個內有數千部「深度偽造」影片的資料集，相關影像獲得付費演員同意產出，以協助研究者進行「深偽影片」辨識方法的研究。

The data set, available on Github, contains more than 3,000 deepfake videos. To produce the videos, Google used 28 actors, placing pairs of them in quotidian settings：hugging, talking, expressing emotion and the like. To transform their faces, Google used publicly available, state-of-the-art, automatic deepfake algorithms：Deepfakes, Face2Face, FaceSwap and NeuralTextures.

這個資料集裡有超過3000部「深度偽造」影片，可透過（軟體開發平台）GitHub取得。為了製作這些影像，谷歌僱用28名演員，兩兩拍攝他們的日常動作：擁抱、交談、表達情緒等。谷歌使用可公開取得、最先進的自動化深偽演算法：「Deepfakes」、「Face2Face」、「FaceSwap」、「NeuralTextures」來改變演員的臉部。

Earlier this month, Facebook just announced that it was launching a $10m deepfake detection project.

本月初，臉書甫宣布推出一項價值1000萬美元的深偽辨識專案。

新聞辭典

deepfake：名詞，深度偽造、深偽。例句：The team can use these videos to train algorithms that spot deepfakes.（該團隊可以利用這些影片訓練辨識「深度偽造」的演算法。）

detection：名詞，檢測、辨識。例句：Google released a database of synthetic speech to help out with fake audio detection.（谷歌釋出一個合成語音的資料集，助力辨識「深度偽造」音頻。）

algorithm：名詞，演算法。例句：Algorithms play an important role in structuring our online experiences.（演算法在建構我們的網路體驗上，扮演重要的角色。）

