2019-10-19

◎周虹汶

Squirreling away supplies for winter took on a whole new meaning for a couple in the United States, after they discovered a hoodful of walnuts and grass in their car.

儲存過冬物資對美國一對夫婦而言,有了全新意涵,在他們於自家車裡找到一把核桃和草之後。

Holly Persic was driving to a library in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, when she noticed the car seemed strange.

荷莉‧佩里希奇發現車子似乎怪怪的當下,正開往賓州阿利根尼郡一間圖書館。

"My wife called me from Northland Library and said that her car smelt like it was burning, and was making a weird sound," Chris Persic said in a Facebook post that has since gone viral.

克里斯‧佩里希奇在隨後引發瘋傳的一篇臉書貼文中說道,「我的太太從北國圖書館打電話給我,說她的車聞起來好像有燃燒味,還發出怪聲。」

Holly opened the hood to find an engine full of walnuts neatly packed in grass, presumably stored there by squirrels over the weekend, when the vehicle had been parked in the open.

荷莉打開引擎蓋,發現引擎有滿滿的核桃且用草整齊包好,可能是松鼠們週末存放在那裡,當時這輛車停在戶外。

Chris spent almost an hour cleaning out "over 200 (not an exaggeration) walnuts and grass from under the hood", he continued in the post.

克里斯在貼文接著說,他花了將近一小時,清出「(不誇張)超過200顆核桃和草,從引擎蓋下。」

The couple seemed to take the incident in their stride.

這對夫妻似乎對這起事件處之泰然。

"There’s definitely an angry squirrel wife right now wondering where all the nuts went", Chris said. (Reuters)

克里斯說:「現在一定有一隻生氣的松鼠太太,想知道核桃全到哪裡去了。」

(路透)

新聞辭典

squirrel:名詞,指松鼠科動物、松鼠毛皮;動詞,指儲藏、貯存。例句:As soon as she gets paid, she squirrels some money away so she won’t be tempted to spend it.(她一拿到薪水,就把一部分存起來,才不會忍不住花掉它。)

presumably:副詞,指想必、推測、大概。例句:Presumably he just fell asleep.(他可能只是睡著了。)

take sth in one’s stride:片語,指從容處理、處之泰然。例句:She learned to take criticism in her stride.(她學會淡然面對別人的批評。)

