《中英對照讀新聞》Massive rally against justice minister, President rocks Seoul／反對法務部長、總統的大規模集會撼動首爾

Conservative civic groups and political parties ― including the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) and minor ultra-rightist Our Republican Party ― set up side-by-side rallies along Sejong Street. The protesters waving Korean and American flags marched from Seoul Station to Gwanghwamun Square.

南韓幾個保守派公民團體和政黨─包括最大在野黨「自由韓國黨」與極右翼的「我們共和黨」在內─共同沿著（首爾鬧區的）世宗路舉辦集會。揮舞著南韓及美國國旗的抗議人士，從首爾車站遊行至光化門廣場。

Subway stations and buses disgorged wave after wave of people, mostly in their 60s or above, into the streets. Around 3 p.m., the LKP claimed over 3 million people had shown up. "The protesters seem to range from right-leaning groups to citizens without political ties," said Shin Yul, a political science professor at Myongji University.

幾個地鐵站和公車站湧出一波波大多數是60幾歲或更年長的示威者到周邊街道。約下午3點，自由韓國黨聲稱有逾300萬人參加。南韓明知大學政治學教授申律指稱，「這些抗議人士似從右傾團體到沒有政治關係的公民」。

LKP Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn said the rally was a manifestation of public outrage over the Moon Jae-in administration’s appointment of Cho. Thursday’s demonstrations follow a string of corruption allegations against Cho’s family that have mounted over the last two months since his nomination on Aug. 9.

自由韓國黨黨魁黃教安說，此一集會展現出對（南韓總統）文在寅政府任命曹國（擔任法務部長）的公憤。這場週四的示威活動係在外界針對曹國家人所做的一連串貪腐指控後舉行，自他8月9日獲提名後的過去兩個月以來，這些指控層出不窮。

side-by-side：片語，一起、並肩列地。例句：The children sat side-by-side on the sofa.（小孩們肩並肩地坐在沙發上。）

disgorge：動詞，湧出、下車船、飛機、吐出、大量排放出。例句：The commuter train disgorged many passengers.（通勤火車湧出許多乘客。）

manifestation：名詞，顯示、顯現、表明。例句：The rise in unemployment was a manifestation of the government’s incompetence.（失業率上升表明了政府的無能。）

