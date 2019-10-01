《中英對照讀新聞》UN chief warns of a world divided between US and China 聯合國秘書長警告美中分裂世界

2019-10-01

◎陳正健

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the world risks splitting in two, with the United States and China creating two separate and competing worlds.

聯合國秘書長安東尼歐．古特瑞斯警告，這個世界冒著分裂成兩半的風險，美國和中國創造出兩個不同且彼此競爭的世界。

"We must do everything possible to avert the great fracture and maintain a universal system, a universal economy with universal respect for international law; a multipolar world with strong multilateral institutions," Guterres told presidents, prime ministers, monarchs and ministers from the UN’s 193 member states.

古特瑞斯告訴聯合國193個會員國的總統、首相、君主及部長：「我們必須盡其所能地阻止巨大裂痕，維持一個普遍性的體系，一個一致尊重國際法的共同經濟；一個具有強大多邊機構的多極世界。」

Guterres warned global leaders of the looming risk of the world splitting in two, with the United States and China creating rival internets, currency, trade, financial rules and their own zero-sum geopolitical and military strategies.

古特瑞斯警告全球領袖，世界有一分為二的逼近風險，美國和中國創造出敵對的網路、貨幣、貿易及金融規則，以及各自的零和地緣政治及軍事戰略。

Guterres also told global leaders that the planet was facing a climate crisis, spreading terrorism, exploding inequality, and the alarming possibility of a conflict in the Persian Gulf.

古特瑞斯還告訴全球領袖，這個星球正面臨氣候危機、恐怖主義擴散、爆發的不平等，以及波斯灣衝突告急的可能性。

新聞辭典

risk：動詞，冒…的風險。例句：By criticizing his boss, his risked losing his job.（他冒著失去工作的風險批評老闆。）

fracture：名詞，骨折，斷裂，裂痕。例句：There is a fracture in the water pipe.（水管有一道裂痕。）

monarch：名詞，君王，君主。例句：The revolution overthrew the brutal monarch.（這場革命推翻了殘暴的君王。）

