《中英對照讀新聞》Philippines’ Duterte pestered again as gecko stalls speech 菲律賓杜特蒂又被糾纏 因壁虎打斷演說

2019-09-28

◎周虹汶

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte just keeps getting bugged during his public speeches.

菲律賓總統羅德里戈．杜特蒂公開演講時，一直被打擾。

A noisy gecko was the latest wildlife contributor to an address by Duterte, interrupting the leader on Thursday evening just as he launched another tirade at human rights groups critical of his bloody war on drugs.

一隻喋喋不休的壁虎，是供稿給杜特蒂演講的最新野生生物，週四晚間就在他發表另一段長篇大論斥責批評他嗜血反毒戰的人權團體時，打斷這名領袖。

The reptile’s persistence caused laugher in the crowd of mostly soldiers, causing Duterte stop mid-sentence, turn to his left and pause for a while to see what the off-camera commotion was.

這隻爬行動物的堅持不懈，引發以軍人為主的群眾大笑，導致杜特蒂話說一半停了下來，向左轉暫停片刻，看看是什麼造成鏡頭外騷動。

"You brought a gecko here?" he asked an official sitting behind him, drawing laughs.

他問一名坐在他後面的官員，「你把一隻壁虎帶來這邊？」引來笑聲。

While activists accuse Duterte of cowing his opponents into silence, reptiles and insects have no qualms about pestering him during his often hours-long, televised addresses.

雖然社會運動人士指控杜特蒂恐嚇反對者噤聲，但爬行動物和昆蟲對在他往往長達數小時的電視演說加以糾纏一事，毫無不安之意。

A big cockroach crawled up his shoulder and down his shirt during a speech in May when he was lambasting an opposition party ahead of a national election. He joked the cockroach was its supporter.（Reuters）

在5月一場全國大選前的演說上，當他正在痛批一個反對黨時，一隻大蟑螂爬上他的肩膀再爬下襯衫。他打趣說，這隻蟑螂是對方的支持者。（路透）

新聞辭典

pester：動詞，指使煩惱、使為難、糾纏。例句：He was pestering passers-by for money.（他一直纏著路人要錢。）

stall：名詞，指攤位、農場圈養單隻牲畜的隔欄、小隔間、靠背長排座位、正廳前排座位；動詞，指使引擎熄火、拖延、暫緩、擱置、停止進展。例句：World economic growth has stalled.（世界經濟成長陷入停滯狀態。）

cow：名詞，指乳牛、潑婦、討厭的事；動詞，指恐嚇、使害怕。例句：The protesters refused to be cowed into submission by the police.（示威者拒絕向警方低頭。）

