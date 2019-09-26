中英對照讀新聞》Getting to zero: the Japan town trying to recycle all its waste-邁向零垃圾：日本小鎮嘗試回收所有廢棄物

2019-09-26

◎孫宇青

Getting to zero: the Japan town trying to recycle all its waste

邁向零垃圾：日本小鎮嘗試回收所有廢棄物

In Japan’s Kamikatsu, sorting rubbish isn’t that simple. There are mind-boggling 45 separate categories for their garbage, from pillows to toothbrushes, aiming to be "zero-waste" by 2020.

在日本（德島縣）上勝町，垃圾分類沒那麼簡單。當地的垃圾分類項目多到令人難以置信，從枕頭到牙刷等共有45種，盼在2020年前達成「零垃圾」。

The process can be onerous － items like plastic bags and bottles must be washed and dried to facilitate recycling, and the parts of an item should be sent to the right container. Many parts of Japan already require separation of rubbish, with the bulk of household waste going to incinerators.

這個過程可能很繁雜，塑膠袋和瓶子等垃圾須先洗淨並晾乾，以加速回收流程，而且垃圾的各個組件也得放入對應的回收箱。日本許多地方已要求進行垃圾分類，家庭垃圾絕大多數送往焚化爐。

In 2000, the town was ordered to shut down one of its incinerators because it no longer met stricter emissions standards. The other incinerator couldn’t handle all of Kamikatsu’s waste, and there wasn’t enough money for a new one or to pay a neighboring town for use of theirs.

2000年，上勝町被勒令關閉一座焚化爐，因為無法符合更嚴格的排放標準。另一座焚化爐負擔不了該鎮所有垃圾，當局也沒有經費蓋新的，或付錢使用鄰鎮的焚化爐。

"If we can’t burn waste in the town, then let’s recycle. It’s much cheaper," said town official Midori Suga.（AFP）

上勝町官員須賀翠說：「如果鎮上不能焚燒垃圾，那就來回收吧！這樣做省錢多了。」（法新社）

新聞辭典

mind-boggling：形容詞，令人難以置信的。例句：The complexity of Tokyo’s subway systems is mind-boggling.（東京地下鐵系統的複雜程度令人難以置信。）

onerous：形容詞，繁重的。例句：She was under stress by the onerous timetable.（緊湊的行程表讓她備感壓力。）

bulk：名詞，主體；大多數。例句：The bulk of the employees voted for a strike.（大部分員工投票贊成罷工。）

