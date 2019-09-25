《中英對照讀新聞》Dark chocolate lowers risk of depression 黑巧克力可降低憂鬱症風險

2019-09-25

◎陳成良

It is food news guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

這則食品新聞肯定會讓你笑逐顏開。

Scientists have found that eating dark chocolate appears to lower the risk of depression by four fold.

科學家發現，吃黑巧克力或能將患憂鬱症的風險降低4倍。

While 7.6 percent of the 13,000 people surveyed reported depressive symptoms, just 1.5 percent of the chocolate eaters did.

在接受調查的1.3萬人中，曾出現憂鬱症狀的人比例為7.6%，而僅有1.5%吃巧克力的人曾出現憂鬱症狀。

The study by University College London （UCL）, the University of Calgary and Alberta Health Services Canada, also found that the people who consumed the most of any chocolate were also 57 percent less likely to report depressive symptoms.

英國倫敦大學學院、加拿大卡加利大學和亞伯達省衛生服務部門進行的這項調查還發現，食用任何種類巧克力最多的人，出現憂鬱症狀的可能性比其他人要低57%。

Lead author Dr Sarah Jackson, of UCL’s Institute of Epidemiology & Health Care, said： "This study provides some evidence that consumption of chocolate, particularly dark chocolate, may be associated with reduced odds of clinically relevant depressive symptoms."

該研究首席作者、倫敦大學學院流行病學與醫療保健研究所的莎拉．傑克森博士說：「這項研究提供了一些證據以證明吃巧克力——尤其是黑巧克力——可能與降低臨床相關憂鬱症狀的機率有關。」

新聞辭典

put a smile on somebody’s face：（美國俚語）使某人高興、喜歡、滿意。例句：I was able to pay a few dollars down, and put a smile on the clerk’s face.（我可以先付幾塊錢定金，讓那接待員高興一點。）

be associated with：片與，和...聯繫在一起，與...有關。例句：I don’t want to be associated with this in any way.（我不想和這件事有任何瓜葛。）

odds：名詞，機會，可能性。例句：The odds are that she will win.（她獲勝的機率很大。）

