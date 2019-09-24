《中英對照讀新聞》Study：Lack of sex in men over 50 can lead to cancer 研究：50歲以上男性缺乏性愛可能致癌

2019-09-24

It is not uncommon for married couples of a certain age to lose some of their spark in the bedroom. But over-50s should be aware it might be bad for their health.

對於特定年齡的已婚夫妻，失去性愛上的部份火花並非反常。但50歲以上人士應注意，這可能對他們的健康有害。

A study of more than 5,700 men found that those who have less sex past 50 see their risk of serious illness rise by more than two-thirds. Men who become less interested in sex are 63 per cent more likely to be diagnosed with cancer and 41 per cent more likely to develop a long-standing illness.

一項涉及5700名男性的研究發現，50歲以上擁有較少性愛的人士，其嚴重疾病風險增加3分之2以上。對性愛較沒興趣的男性，診斷出癌症的機率可能性增加63％，罹患長期疾病的可能性高出41％。

Researchers suggest a decline in sex can also be a warning sign. If individuals are too tired to make love, that fatigue can be a red flag for illness, while men suffering from impotence may have vascular problems which put them at risk of heart disease.

研究人員指出，性愛上衰退也可能是項警訊。若個人太累以致無法做愛，其疲勞可能是疾病的危險信號，當男性受苦於性無能，可能是有血管問題，置他們於心臟疾病的風險之中。

Experts say those in middle age should remember the health benefits of a night of passion, which can burn 85 calories and releases feel-good endorphins thought to boost the immune system.

專家表示，中年人士應記得一夜激情的健康功效，可以燃燒85卡路里，以及釋放令人感覺良好、被認為增強免疫系統的腦內啡。

新聞辭典

bedroom：名詞，臥房；形容詞，性愛上的。Problems in the bedroom can affect a couple’s life.（性愛問題可能影響一對夫妻的生活。）

red flag：名詞，紅旗，危險信號。例句：The bond market is showing a red flag.（債券市場正顯示危險信號。）

vascular：血管的。例句：A vascular disease affects the arteries or veins.（血管疾病影響動脈或靜脈。）

