《中英對照讀新聞》Study：Lack of sex in men over 50 can lead to cancer 研究：50歲以上男性缺乏性愛可能致癌

2019-09-24

◎陳正健

It is not uncommon for married couples of a certain age to lose some of their spark in the bedroom. But over-50s should be aware it might be bad for their health.

對於特定年齡的已婚夫妻,失去性愛上的部份火花並非反常。但50歲以上人士應注意,這可能對他們的健康有害。

A study of more than 5,700 men found that those who have less sex past 50 see their risk of serious illness rise by more than two-thirds. Men who become less interested in sex are 63 per cent more likely to be diagnosed with cancer and 41 per cent more likely to develop a long-standing illness.

一項涉及5700名男性的研究發現,50歲以上擁有較少性愛的人士,其嚴重疾病風險增加3分之2以上。對性愛較沒興趣的男性,診斷出癌症的機率可能性增加63%,罹患長期疾病的可能性高出41%。

Researchers suggest a decline in sex can also be a warning sign. If individuals are too tired to make love, that fatigue can be a red flag for illness, while men suffering from impotence may have vascular problems which put them at risk of heart disease.

研究人員指出,性愛上衰退也可能是項警訊。若個人太累以致無法做愛,其疲勞可能是疾病的危險信號,當男性受苦於性無能,可能是有血管問題,置他們於心臟疾病的風險之中。

Experts say those in middle age should remember the health benefits of a night of passion, which can burn 85 calories and releases feel-good endorphins thought to boost the immune system.

專家表示,中年人士應記得一夜激情的健康功效,可以燃燒85卡路里,以及釋放令人感覺良好、被認為增強免疫系統的腦內啡。

新聞辭典

bedroom:名詞,臥房;形容詞,性愛上的。Problems in the bedroom can affect a couple’s life.(性愛問題可能影響一對夫妻的生活。)

red flag:名詞,紅旗,危險信號。例句:The bond market is showing a red flag.(債券市場正顯示危險信號。)

vascular:血管的。例句:A vascular disease affects the arteries or veins.(血管疾病影響動脈或靜脈。)

