中英對照讀新聞》Flight crew restrains ’God’ aboard Delta flight 空勤人員阻止「上帝」登上達美航空班機

2019-07-13

◎周虹汶

Delta Air Lines flight attendants restrained a passenger on a flight from Puerto Rico to New York after he shouted “I am God!” and claimed he would save the world, forcing the plane to return to the airport in San Juan, Puerto Rican police and the airline said on Wednesday.

波多黎各警方與達美航空週三說，達美航空空服員在從波多黎各飛往紐約的一架班機上，制止了一名大喊「我是上帝！」並宣稱他將拯救世界的乘客，班機則被迫返回聖胡安機場。

Delta credited passengers with helping subdue the man who “became unruly on board.”

達美航空把制伏這名「在機上變得不守規矩」的男子，歸功於出手相助的乘客們。

Puerto Rican police then took custody of a man identified as Carlos Ramirez, 30, and the case was taken over by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, police said in a statement.

警方聲明說道，波多黎各警方接著拘留了這位確認身分為卡洛斯．拉米瑞茲的30歲男子，全案由美國聯邦調查局接管。

The suspect “was aggressive and shouted ‘I am God! San Juan is going to disappear tomorrow. I came to save the world and I am going to end terrorism,’ and he also tried to enter the main cabin,” the statement said.

聲明說，這名嫌犯「挑釁並高喊『我是上帝！』聖胡安將在明天消失。我前來拯救世界，而且我將終結恐怖主義」，他也試圖進入經濟艙。

The cockpit door remained closed and secured throughout the incident, Delta said.

達美航空說，在事件發生的全程，座艙門維持安全緊閉。

“Delta applauds the quick action and professionalism of the crew of Delta flight 579,” the airline said. “The flight attendant crew swiftly restrained the individual with help from some customers.”（Reuters）

「達美航空為達美579號班機空勤人員的迅速動作與敬業精神喝采」，達美航空說。「在部分顧客幫忙下，空服員很快制止此人。」（路透）

新聞辭典

restrain：動詞，指抑制、壓抑、限定、限制、制止、監禁。例句：She was unable to restrain herself.（她管不住自己。）

credit：名詞，指信譽、信用、貸款、榮譽、學分；動詞，指相信、信任、歸功於、記入貸方、讚頌。例句：On the credit side, he’s always been wonderful with his family.（就優點來說，他對家人一直很好。）

take over：片語動詞，指接管、繼任、控制。例句：Have a rest. He’ll take over.（你去休息。他會接手。）

