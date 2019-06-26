《中英對照讀新聞》 Canada becomes the first G20 country to ban shark fin trade 加拿大成為第一個禁止魚翅交易的二十國集團（G20）國家

2019-06-26

◎魏國金

Canada has become the first G20 nation to ban the import and export of shark fins, in an effort help preserve the predator under threat. The country is the largest importer of shark fins outside Asia, though shark finning in the domestic fishery has been illegal since 1994.

加拿大成為第一個禁止進口與出口魚翅的G20國家，以致力協助保育面臨威脅的該掠食性生物。該國是亞洲以外最大的魚翅進口國，儘管自1994年以來獵取鯊魚鰭在其國內漁業上已屬非法。

The shark fin trade is believed to have contributed to the precarious status of many shark species worldwide. An estimated one-third of fins sold come from species that are at risk. Shark finning involves cutting off the valuable fin while the shark is alive, and discarding the rest of the body.

魚翅交易據信造成全球許多鯊魚種類岌岌可危。估計3分之1販賣的魚翅來自瀕危的種類。獵取鯊魚鰭涉及活生生割下珍貴魚鰭，然後將剩下的軀體丟棄。

Canada’s bill bans the import and export, to and from Canada, of shark fins that are not attached to the shark. It was passed by parliament this week after years of effort by legislators and campaigners, and received Royal Assent on Friday. In 2018, Canada imported over 148,000 kg of shark fins.

加拿大的法案禁止加國輸入或輸出沒有依附於鯊魚的魚鰭。該法案在國會議員與倡議人士多年努力後，本週由國會通過，並於週五獲御准生效。2018年，加拿大進口的魚翅超過14萬8000公斤。

新聞辭典

precarious：形容詞，不穩的、危險的。例句：Life for most people was precarious in those years.（在那些年，多數人的日子過得朝不保夕。）

discard：動詞，丟棄、拋棄。例句：I discarded an old pair of shoes.（我扔了一雙舊鞋。）

Royal Assent：御准、王室同意。例句：The bill has received Royal Assent.（該法案已獲御准而生效成法。）

想看更多新聞嗎？現在用APP看新聞還可以抽獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法