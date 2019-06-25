《中英對照讀新聞》Ai Weiwei： Extradition bill ’puts every Hong Konger in danger’ 艾未未：引渡法案「置所有港人於險境」

2019-06-25

◎陳正健

Ai Weiwei, a Chinese contemporary artist and activist, voiced his opposition to Hong Kong’s proposed extradition bill because he has “no confidence in Hong Kong’s government which is not democratically elected”.

艾未未，中國當代藝術家及活動家，表達他對香港引渡法草案的反對，因為他對「不是民選的香港政府沒有信心」。

Ai is a Chinese dissident and was detained in Beijing in 2011. He is an outspoken critic of the Chinese Communist Party. Speaking with CNN on Wednesday, Ai said the Hong Kong protests are "absolutely necessary".

艾未未是中國異議人士，2011年曾在北京遭到關押。他是中國共產黨直率的批評者，艾未未週三告訴美國有線電視新聞網（CNN），香港的抗爭「絕對有必要」。

"It’s Hong Kong’s people, young people mostly, defending their rights and this has to happen because nobody trusts China’s judicial system," Ai warned that these protests could end up like Tiananmen Square in 1989.

「這是香港人民，多數是年輕人，捍衛他們的權利，而這必須發生，因為沒有人相信中國的司法系統。」艾未未警告，這些抗議行動可能以有如1989年天安門廣場鎮壓事件收場。

"We have a clear memory about what happened 30 years ago, what happened when students assembled peacefully in Tiananmen Square," he told CNN. "And the end of it is tanks with a lot of people being harmed and killed so that can also be what happens in Hong Kong."

「我們對30年前發生的事情有清楚記憶，當學生在天安門廣場和平集會時發生了什麼事。」他告訴CNN：「而當時的結果是坦克車，以及許多民眾受傷及被殺害，所以這也可能在香港發生。」

新聞辭典

extradition：名詞，引渡。例句：They have applied for his extradition to the United States.（他們已申請將他引渡到美國。）

dissident：名詞，異議人士，異議份子。例句：The dissident was cast out from his country.（該名異議人士被他的國家驅逐。）

assemble：動詞，集會，聚集。例句：Over 50,000 people assembled in the square.（逾5萬人在廣場集會。）

