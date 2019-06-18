中英對照─Alabama law forces child sex offenders to be chemically castrated／阿拉巴馬州法律強制對兒童性侵犯化學去勢

2019-06-18

◎陳正健

Child sex abusers in Alabama will have to be chemically castrated before they are granted parole.

阿拉巴馬州的兒童性侵犯在獲准假釋前，將必須接受化學去勢。

The new law, backed by Alabama’s legislature last week, will force some convicted pedophiles to take medication to reduce their sex drive. Inmates will also have to pay for the treatment, which applies to sex crimes involving children under 13.

這項新法律上週獲得阿拉巴馬州立法機關支持，將強制某些已經定罪的戀童癖者服藥，降低他們的性慾。受刑人也必須支付這項治療的費用，適用於涉及13歲以下兒童的性犯罪。

However, some legal groups have questioned the legality of forced medication, suggesting that it violates the Eighth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The amendment prohibits the government from inflicting ’cruel and unusual punishments’ on its citizens.

然而，一些法律團體質疑強迫服藥的合法性，指稱此舉違反美國憲法第八修正案。該修正案禁止政府對其公民施以「殘酷及異常的刑罰」。

Critics also note that those required to take drugs to reduce their sexual urges suffer from serious side effects, including life threatening blood clotting and allergic reactions.

批評者也提到，這些被要求服藥降低性衝動的人士，被嚴重的副作用所苦，包括危及性命的血栓及過敏反應。

新聞辭典

castrate：動詞，去勢，閹割。例句：People often choose to castrate pets to keep them from reproducing.（人們通常選擇閹割寵物，避免牠們繁殖。）

convicted：形容詞，被定罪的，被判有罪的。例句：The convicted rapist assaulted a nine-year-old girl.（該名定罪強姦犯侵害一名9歲女童。）

inflict：動詞，施以，使承受，使遭受。例句：The typhoon inflicted severe damage on the island.（颱風導致該島嚴重受損。）

想看更多新聞嗎？現在用APP看新聞還可以抽獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法