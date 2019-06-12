Pope apologises to Roma for Catholic Church’s ’discrimination’／ 教宗為天主教會的「歧視」向羅姆人致歉

2019-06-12

◎魏國金

Pope Francis apologised to the Roma people on Sunday for the Roman Catholic Church’s "discrimination" against them as he wrapped up a visit to Romania.

教宗方濟各週日在結束羅馬尼亞的訪問時，為羅馬天主教會對羅姆人的「歧視」致歉。

Making up around 10 percent of Romania’s 20 million people, many Roma are marginalised and live in poverty and have suffered centuries of discrimination and insults.

羅姆人在2000萬的羅馬尼亞人口中約占10％，當中許多人被邊緣化，生活在貧困之中，並承受數世紀之久的歧視與羞辱。

"I ask forgiveness - in the name of the Church and of the Lord. For all those times in history when we have discriminated, mistreated or looked askance at you," the pope in a speech to the Roma community in the central town of Blaj.

「我請求原諒—以教會與上主之名。為了歷史上歧視、惡待與輕蔑你們的所有那些時刻。」教宗在中部城鎮布拉日一場對羅姆社群發表的演說中如此表示。

"My heart, however, is heavy. It is weighed down by the many experiences of discrimination, segregation and mistreatment experienced by your communities. History tells us that Christians too, including Catholics, are not strangers to such evil," he said.

「然而，我的心沉重。因為你們社群經歷到的許多歧視、隔離與虐待經驗而頹喪。歷史告訴我們，基督信徒，包括天主教徒對如此的邪惡也不陌生，」他說。

新聞辭典

wrap up：（口語）完成、結束。例句：The whole thing has been wrapped up.（一切已成定局。）

looked askance at：片語，（因不滿或懷疑而）斜眼看、瞟。例句：The older people looked askance at what the young people were doing.（年長者對年輕人的作為不以為然。）

weigh down：片語，心情沉重、沮喪。例句：She was weighed down by debt.（她因為債務而心力交瘁。）

想看更多新聞嗎？現在用APP看新聞還可以抽獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法