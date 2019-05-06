2019-05-06

◎劉宜庭

The Thai government is urging the public to wear a yellow shirt bearing the royal emblem of His Majesty the King from April until July as part of nationwide celebrations of the royal coronation in May.

泰國政府敦促國民從4月到7月，穿著印有國王陛下王室紋章的黃衣服，做為5月份全國性慶典王室加冕典禮的一部分。

About seven designs of the royal emblem were submitted to His Majesty the King, who has since selected the final design.

約有7款王室紋章的設計已呈給國王陛下，由他挑選最後定稿。

The emblem will be printed on various materials including the yellow shirt and flags. Those who wish to produce yellow shirts to wear for the royal coronation celebration must use this design.

該款紋章將印製在黃衣服、黃旗幟等多種材質上。希望產製王室加冕典禮慶典服飾的商家，必須使用該款設計。

A royal barge procession is planned for late October to consist of 52 barges and 2,200 rowers covering a route of four and a half kilometres on the Chao Phraya River.

52艘花船、2200名槳手組成的皇家駁船巡遊活動，預定10月下旬舉辦，將在湄南河（昭披耶河）上巡遊4.5公里。

新聞辭典

emblem：名詞，紋章、徽章、象徵。例句：National Emblem of Thailand, depicting a dancing Garuda with outstretched wings.（泰國國徽是一隻展開翅膀跳舞的迦樓羅。）

His Majesty：貴族尊稱，陛下。例句：His Majesty is the tenth monarch of the Chakri dynasty.（陛下是卻克里王朝的第10世國王。）

celebration：名詞，慶典、典禮。例句：The coronation and celebration festivities would take place from 4 May through 6 May.（加冕及慶典將在5月4日至6日舉行。）

