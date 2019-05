《中英對照讀新聞》’Thou shall not gossip’, Pope tells hairdressers 教宗告訴理髮師：「你不應該八卦。」

2019-05-04

◎周虹汶

Pope Francis has often warned against gossiping among friends and neighbors, but now he says it should also be avoided in those modern temples of cheap talk: beauty parlors and hair salons.

教宗方濟各時常提醒,別在朋友和鄰居之間傳播閒言閒語,但他現在說,在那些現代殿堂也該避免廉價對話:美容院與美髮沙龍。

The pope exhorted some 230 Italian Catholic hair cutters, stylists and beauticians - on a group pilgrimage to Rome - to "avoid falling into the temptation of gossip that is easily associated with your work".

教宗──在一場前去羅馬的團體朝聖上──,告誡將近230位義大利的天主教徒理髮師、造型師和美容師,「避免陷入與你工作輕易有瓜葛的八卦誘惑。」

Instead, they should pursue their profession "with Christian style, treating clients with gentleness and courtesy, offering them always a good word and encouragement," he said.

相反地,他們從事職業應該「以基督教徒的方式,溫和有禮對待客戶,永遠給個好話與鼓勵。」

Francis noted their patron saint is Saint Martin de Porres: a 16th century barber-surgeon who joined the Dominican order in Peru and spent much of his life helping the poor and sick.

方濟各點出,他們的主保聖人是聖瑪定‧包瑞斯:一名加入秘魯道明會,且把畢生許多時間用在幫助窮人與病人的16世紀外科醫療理髮師。

Italian barbers and beauty parlors are traditionally closed on Mondays, which is why the group chose their day off to visit the Vatican. (Reuters)

義大利理髮師和美容院傳統上是週一歇業,這也就是這個團體選擇自身休假日拜訪梵蒂岡的原因。(路透)

新聞辭典

gossip:名詞,指閒話、聊天、小道傳聞、愛說長道短者;動詞,指閒聊、傳播流言蜚語。例句:Let the gossips do their worst.(讓那些愛說三道四者嚼舌根去吧!)

exhort:動詞,指激勵、規勸、督促。例句:He exhorted his soldiers to fight bravely.(他激勵部下們勇敢作戰。)

temptation:名詞,指利誘、誘惑物。例句:Don’t give in to temptation.(別耐不住誘惑。)

