《中英對照讀新聞》’Thou shall not gossip’, Pope tells hairdressers 教宗告訴理髮師：「你不應該八卦。」

2019-05-04

◎周虹汶

Pope Francis has often warned against gossiping among friends and neighbors, but now he says it should also be avoided in those modern temples of cheap talk: beauty parlors and hair salons.

教宗方濟各時常提醒，別在朋友和鄰居之間傳播閒言閒語，但他現在說，在那些現代殿堂也該避免廉價對話：美容院與美髮沙龍。

The pope exhorted some 230 Italian Catholic hair cutters, stylists and beauticians - on a group pilgrimage to Rome - to "avoid falling into the temptation of gossip that is easily associated with your work".

教宗──在一場前去羅馬的團體朝聖上──，告誡將近230位義大利的天主教徒理髮師、造型師和美容師，「避免陷入與你工作輕易有瓜葛的八卦誘惑。」

Instead, they should pursue their profession "with Christian style, treating clients with gentleness and courtesy, offering them always a good word and encouragement," he said.

相反地，他們從事職業應該「以基督教徒的方式，溫和有禮對待客戶，永遠給個好話與鼓勵。」

Francis noted their patron saint is Saint Martin de Porres: a 16th century barber-surgeon who joined the Dominican order in Peru and spent much of his life helping the poor and sick.

方濟各點出，他們的主保聖人是聖瑪定‧包瑞斯：一名加入秘魯道明會，且把畢生許多時間用在幫助窮人與病人的16世紀外科醫療理髮師。

Italian barbers and beauty parlors are traditionally closed on Mondays, which is why the group chose their day off to visit the Vatican. (Reuters)

義大利理髮師和美容院傳統上是週一歇業，這也就是這個團體選擇自身休假日拜訪梵蒂岡的原因。（路透）

新聞辭典

gossip：名詞，指閒話、聊天、小道傳聞、愛說長道短者；動詞，指閒聊、傳播流言蜚語。例句：Let the gossips do their worst.（讓那些愛說三道四者嚼舌根去吧！）

exhort：動詞，指激勵、規勸、督促。例句：He exhorted his soldiers to fight bravely.（他激勵部下們勇敢作戰。）

temptation：名詞，指利誘、誘惑物。例句：Don’t give in to temptation.（別耐不住誘惑。）

