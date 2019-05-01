《中英對照讀新聞》More than 270 died from overwork-related illnesses in Indonesia elections／印尼大選中，逾270名選務人員死於過勞相關疾病

2019-05-01

◎魏國金

Ten days after Indonesia held the world’s biggest single-day elections, more than 270 election staff have died, mostly of fatigue-related illneses caused by long hours of work counting millions of ballot papers by hand, an official said.

在印尼舉行全球最大的單日選舉後10天，有超過270名選務人員死亡，大多數是因長時間以手工計算數百萬張選票，引發勞累相關疾病所致，一名官員說。

The April 17 elections were the first time the country of 260 million people combined the presidential vote with national and regional parliamentary ones, with an aim to cut costs.

4月17日的大選是這個有2.6億人口的國家，首次將總統與全國及區域性議會投票合併舉行的選舉，目的是為了降低成本。

Voting was largely peaceful and was estimated to have drawn 80 percent of the total 193 million voters, who each had to punch up to five ballot papers in over 800,000 polling stations.

投票過程大致平和，估計吸引1億9300萬選民中的8成投票；在超過80萬個投票所裡，每個人都必須在多達5張選票上戳孔。

But conducting the eight-hour vote in a country that stretches more than 5,000 km from its western to eastern tips proven to be both a Herculean logistical feat and deadly for officials, who had to count ballot papers by hand.

然而，在一個從西角到東端綿延逾5000公里的國家，舉行8小時的投票活動，證明是一項艱鉅的運籌壯舉，且對公務員是致命的，因為他們必須手工計票。

As of Saturday night, 272 election officials had died, mostly from overwork-related illnesses, while 1,878 others had fallen ill, said Arief Priyo Susanto, spokesman of the General Elections Commission.

截至週六晚間，已有272名選務人員死亡，大部分是死於過勞相關疾病，另有1878人病倒，全國選舉委員會發言人蘇山托說。

新聞辭典

overwork：名詞，過勞、過於繁重的工作。例句：She was exhausted from overwork.（她因工作過重而筋疲力竭。）

Herculean：形容詞，艱鉅的、費力的。例句：She made a Herculean effort to accomplish the task.（她付出極大努力，完成這項任務。）

feat：名詞，技藝、功績、壯舉。例如：feat of arms（軍功、戰功）。

還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共9萬個中獎機會等著你：

iOS載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_appstore

Android載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_googleplay

活動辦法： https://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/